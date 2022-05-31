5 TIMES Pooja Hegde proved she is a water baby and gave us travel goals; See pics

Pooja Hegde is a pro at getting the world to stop and take notice of everything she does. The diva who is proving her mettle in both Bollywood and the South with every film has also nailed the social media game. If we scroll down her Instagram account, it becomes amply evident that Pooja Hegde is a certified water baby.
During her recent family vacay to the Maldives, the Radhe Shyam actress spend a lot of time by the ocean. Her holiday photo gallery is full of pictures with an aqua backdrop. She also celebrated her mother's 60th birthday on a beautiful island. She even arranged a lavish meal for the family to mark the occasion.
It seems like the Beast actress loves to relax amidst the water. Now, let us see some fun photos of the water baby Pooja Hegde.
Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde Instagram
This picture brings out the carefree side of the Rangasthalam actress as she posed on a yacht.
Pooja Hegde twins with the ocean in a blue co-ord set during her Maldives family holiday.
The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress organised a hearty feast for her family by the ocean on her mom's 60th birthday.
Pooja Hegde looks all happy as she spends time near the water during another vacation.
The Housefull 4 star has also experienced scuba diving and even shared an underwater photo on her Instagram.
