5 TIMES Pooja Hegde proved she is a water baby and gave us travel goals; See pics

Water baby Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is a pro at getting the world to stop and take notice of everything she does. The diva who is proving her mettle in both Bollywood and the South with every film has also nailed the social media game. If we scroll down her Instagram account, it becomes amply evident that Pooja Hegde is a certified water baby. During her recent family vacay to the Maldives, the Radhe Shyam actress spend a lot of time by the ocean. Her holiday photo gallery is full of pictures with an aqua backdrop. She also celebrated her mother's 60th birthday on a beautiful island. She even arranged a lavish meal for the family to mark the occasion. It seems like the Beast actress loves to relax amidst the water. Now, let us see some fun photos of the water baby Pooja Hegde.

Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde Instagram