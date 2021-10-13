Birthday special: PHOTOS of Pooja Hegde in glamorous lehengas serve major festive inspo

1 / 5

Beauty in Red

Pooja Hegde is one of the gorgeous and elegant actresses now in both Tollywood and Bollywood alike. She had a stellar 2018, 2019 and 2020 with back to back success of Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018,) Maharshi (2019,) Gaddalakonda Ganesh (2019) and Ala Vaikuthapurramuloo (2020.) The actress has a bunch of big films like Acharya, Radhe Shyam, Most Eligible Bachelor, Beast and SSMB28, coming up in her success list this year. Apart from acting, Pooja Hegde is big time fashionista. when it comes to fashion and styling, the actress serves major inspiration. Pooja Hegde grabs our attention and serves major fashion goals like no other. Be it at the airport or dressing up for a promotional event, Pooja Hegde's looks prove she understands fashion and what suits her better. And who better than Pooja to take inspo for festive season right. Here are top lehenga looks of Pooja:

Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde Instagram