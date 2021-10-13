Birthday special: PHOTOS of Pooja Hegde in glamorous lehengas serve major festive inspo

Pooja Hegde is one of the gorgeous and elegant actresses now in both Tollywood and Bollywood alike. She had a stellar 2018, 2019 and 2020 with back to back success of Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018,) Maharshi (2019,) Gaddalakonda Ganesh (2019) and Ala Vaikuthapurramuloo (2020.) The actress has a bunch of big films like Acharya, Radhe Shyam, Most Eligible Bachelor, Beast and SSMB28, coming up in her success list this year.
Apart from acting, Pooja Hegde is big time fashionista. when it comes to fashion and styling, the actress serves major inspiration. Pooja Hegde grabs our attention and serves major fashion goals like no other. Be it at the airport or dressing up for a promotional event, Pooja Hegde's looks prove she understands fashion and what suits her better. And who better than Pooja to take inspo for festive season right. Here are top lehenga looks of Pooja:
Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde looks pretty as ever in anarkali dress. However the outfit stands out as she added a touch of twist with net cape. The glossy makeup and sleek hairystle add on well.
Pooja Hegde's simple yet stylish lehenga in yellow is perfect for the festive. The bright colours and mirror work with amph of accessories looks the best.
Pooja Hegde has donned a stunning gold lehenga featuring stunning heavy work. Pearl necklace and statement jewellery keeps her look simple yet elegant.
Pooja Hegde has donned a unique sea blue lehenga accentuated with eccentric golden work at the borders. Choker and minimal makeup rounds off her look.