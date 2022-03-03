PHOTOS: 5 Times Pooja Hegde made hearts flutter in sequined attires

Pooja Hegde grabs our attention and serves major fashion goals like no other. Be it at the airport or dressing up for a promotional event, Pooja Hegde's looks prove she understands fashion and what suits her better.
Apart from acing roles in films and television, actors in the entertainment industry also serve as major inspiration when it comes to fashion and styling. The best example in this regard is the beautiful south actress Pooja Hegde, who is known for her amazing fashion choices and the ability to slay any attire to perfection. By looking at her style wardrobe, it is precise to say that she always leaves a little sparkle wherever she goes. Take a look at all the times Pooja Hegde set the internet on fire in shimmery outfits.
Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde Instagram
The diva aptly donned a silver dress with shimmery details and made her fans go crazy. The gown came with frill details and no sleeves. The midriff-baring dress hugged her figure perfectly and flaunted her curves.
The star served some incredible fashion inspiration with her gorgeous look in this sequined saree. She donned a black saree by Manish Malhotra and flaunted her svelte frame. The outfit came with flowing cape sleeves tand became the highlight of her whole glam look.
The actress turned heads as she stepped in a body-hugging multi coloured shimmery gown. The stunning outfit came with sequined detailing in different colours and full sleeves. She completed her look with bold make up and tied her hair into a bun.
Pooja Hegde flaunted her killer looks in a midi bodycon brown sequin dress, which had an open back. She took the look a top-notch with her makeup, which looks perfect.