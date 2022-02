1 / 6

Pooja Hegde the ethnic diva

ooja Hegde is a true diva with her charismatic looks and sophisticated fashion palette. Apart from being constantly praised for her effortless acting, Pooja has also earned the status of a fashionista. It can be a promotional event, an airport look, or a gym look, one thing we can count on is the Radhe Shyam actress taking our breath away with her style. Besides carrying western attires with grace, Pooja Hegde also carries ethnic with utmost elegance. Time and again, the actress has given us inspiration on how to rock that desi look. Whenever the festive season strikes, Pooja Hegde is here to guide us. The actress has also spilled her magic on the ramp as a sizzling model. Every time she gets up there, Pooja Hegde owns the show. The star definitely knows what works for her. Let us take a look at Pooja Hegde’s most lovable lehenga designs.

Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde Instagram