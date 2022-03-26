PHOTOS: 5 times Pooja Hegde made us fall in love with her sarees

1 / 5

Best of Pooja Hegde's saree looks

Pooja Hegde is one gorgeous woman and she never leaves a moment to make her fans go all awestruck with her divine beauty. After back-to-back successful films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Maharshi, Most Eligible Bachelor and Radhe Shyam, Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular and bankable actresses now in both Tollywood and Bollywood alike. The actress enjoys also a huge social media following and often takes to her Instagram account to share fun snippets of her personal and professional life. Pooja Hedge is quite the fashionista. She always manages to turn heads with her gorgeous attires. Be it a red carpet event or an early morning flight, you’d always find Pooja decked up! However, the actress shines differently in sarees as she looks beyond beautiful. On many occasions, Pooja has proved that she is a saree lover. Be it an award function or film promotion, the diva loves to don the ethnic saree. Statement sleeves, ruffles on the pallu, or Indo-western drapes, she has a way of giving her saree looks a trendy and fun twist. Here's a look at five of Pooja Hegde's most gorgeous sarees.

Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde Instagram