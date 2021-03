1 / 10

Pooja Hegde’s 'no-makeup' looks

Pooja Hegde is a highly popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. She has recently been making the headlines for her awaited upcoming project Radhe Shyam, where the actor is cast to play the lead character ooposite South superstar Prabhas. The movie is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is said to be made on a very big scale. Fans are also waiting for the release of Pooja Hegde’s other projects that include Koratala Siva’s directorial Acharya. This Telugu action drama is scheduled to be having a theatrical release on May 13, 2021. Pooja Hegde will also be appearing in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming multi-starrer comedy drama, Cirkus that is set to have a worldwide theatrical release on December 31, 2021. Along with impressing fans through her great work on-screen, Pooja Hegde also never fails to bring a smile on the faces of her fans through the internet where she shares goofy posts. Scrolling through Pooja Hegde’s official social media handle, one can easily tell that she loves applying minimal makeup. Here are pictures of Pooja Hegde wearing minimal makeup while opting for the no-makeup look, flaunting her natural beauty. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde Instagram