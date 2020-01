1 / 5

Pooja's best promotional looks

Pooja Hegde is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the industry. She was recently seen in the blockbuster hindi film Housefull 4 as Rajkumari Mala and Pooja. She made her acting debut in Mysskin's Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi (2012). She then featured in the Telugu films Oka Laila Kosam and Mukunda (2014), while making her Bollywood debut in Mohenjo Daro (2016) opposite Hrithik Roshan. Pooja will now be seen in the telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo co-starring Allu Arjun and her promotions for the film are in full swing. She loves to experiment with her looks as she tries something new most of the times. Here are some of her best promotional looks so far.

Photo Credit : Instagram