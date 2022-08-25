PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde gives cues to nail a chic yet comfy look in a crop top and tie-dye leggings

1 / 6

Pooja Hegde papped in Mumbai

Pooja Hegde is one of the most stylish South divas of today's time. Time and again she has impressed the fashion police with her sartorial choices. The Radhe Shyam star was clicked by the paparazzi in Khar, Mumbai today. The fashionista went with another chic-yet comfortable outfit for the day. She paired a white crop top with dark grey tie and dye leggings. Her Christian Dior handbag accompanied her on her day out in the city. Her groovy shades and open tresses added to the glamour quotient. As for footwear, the Acharya star went with a checkered white and brown pair. Pooja Hegde and her love for branded bags is known to all. From a small cute clutch to a big hang back, the stunner's wardrobe has it all. Now, let us check out Pooja Hegde's latest attire in detail:

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani