PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde gives us cues to keep it in chic with stylish athleisure

Published on Jan 31, 2022 11:33 AM IST   |  5.9K
   
    Pooja Hegde making heads turn with her chic athleisure

    Pooja Hegde strongly believes that Pilates is the way to a healthy lifestyle. On more than one occasion, the actress is seen flaunting those chiseled abs outside her Pilates class. The star makes heads turn with some outstanding choices for athleisure. However, one thing common in all these looks is designer handbags. The actress is known for her fetish for high-end branded bags. These handbags prove to be an impressive way to tie up the workout ensemble. Another accessory the actress is seen donning during these Pilates sessions is designer sunglasses. The Radhe Shyam actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media with both South and North audiences captivated by her charm. The actress often shares bits and pieces of her daily life on the platform, something which her fans enjoy a lot. She keeps the fashion police on its toes with her chic fashion sense. Let us revisit some of her latest gym looks that caught our eyes.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Slaying in a cool look

    The Radhe Shyam actor impressed fans donning green halter top and black tights.

    Keeping it casual

    Pooja Hegde rocked the gym look with black sweatshirt and white shorts.

    Blue athleisure

    The star made a style statement with a blue halter top paired with black leggings.

    Greeting the paparazzi in style

    The stunning beauty was seen greeting the paparazzi in another stunning workout ensemble.

    Workout attire done right

    Pooja was clicked while getting in her car after a workout session.

