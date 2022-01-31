PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde gives us cues to keep it in chic with stylish athleisure

1 / 6

Pooja Hegde making heads turn with her chic athleisure

Pooja Hegde strongly believes that Pilates is the way to a healthy lifestyle. On more than one occasion, the actress is seen flaunting those chiseled abs outside her Pilates class. The star makes heads turn with some outstanding choices for athleisure. However, one thing common in all these looks is designer handbags. The actress is known for her fetish for high-end branded bags. These handbags prove to be an impressive way to tie up the workout ensemble. Another accessory the actress is seen donning during these Pilates sessions is designer sunglasses. The Radhe Shyam actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media with both South and North audiences captivated by her charm. The actress often shares bits and pieces of her daily life on the platform, something which her fans enjoy a lot. She keeps the fashion police on its toes with her chic fashion sense. Let us revisit some of her latest gym looks that caught our eyes.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani