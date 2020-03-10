PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde looks beyond beautiful sans makeup; Check out

1 / 8

Pooja Hegde's no makeup looks

Pooja Hegde is one of the popular actresses down South. She has also earned a name for herself in Bollywood. When it comes to the South, she was last seen opposite Allu Arjun in a film titled Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie performed well at the box office. The stars impressed everyone with their chemistry. Also, Pooja was highly praised for her performance in the same. The actress is doing well professionally and her success speaks for the same. The actress is loved by her fans due to her talent, stunning looks, and down-to-earth personality. It is one of the reasons she enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Speaking of it, Pooja's social media posts are always a treat to the eyes. The actress is a travel freak and hence, she keeps sharing her breathtakingly gorgeous photos from some of the exotic locations. The actress' Instagram feed also includes her no makeup photos. The Housefull 4 star is highly praised by her fans for sharing her photos sans makeup. She looks gorgeous without makeup as much as she looks with makeup. Have a look!

Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand