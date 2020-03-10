/
/
/
PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde looks beyond beautiful sans makeup; Check out
PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde looks beyond beautiful sans makeup; Check out
Pooja Hegde is one of the popular actresses down South. She enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The Housefull 4 star is highly praised by her fans for sharing her photos sans makeup. Check them out!
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
2968 reads
Mumbai
Published: March 10, 2020 02:04 pm
1 / 8
Pooja Hegde's no makeup looks
Pooja Hegde is one of the popular actresses down South. She has also earned a name for herself in Bollywood. When it comes to the South, she was last seen opposite Allu Arjun in a film titled Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie performed well at the box office. The stars impressed everyone with their chemistry. Also, Pooja was highly praised for her performance in the same. The actress is doing well professionally and her success speaks for the same. The actress is loved by her fans due to her talent, stunning looks, and down-to-earth personality. It is one of the reasons she enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Speaking of it, Pooja's social media posts are always a treat to the eyes. The actress is a travel freak and hence, she keeps sharing her breathtakingly gorgeous photos from some of the exotic locations. The actress' Instagram feed also includes her no makeup photos. The Housefull 4 star is highly praised by her fans for sharing her photos sans makeup. She looks gorgeous without makeup as much as she looks with makeup. Have a look!
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
2 / 8
Sun-kissed
We are in love with this no filter, no makeup snap!
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 8
Rocking the no makeup look
This pic is just too cute for words.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
Sleepy head
This pic is just too cute to handle.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 8
Enjoying pancakes
The smile on her face says it all.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 8
Selfie on point
The actress looks beautiful sans makeup in this snap.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 8
Post gym look
Anyone who follows her knows she's a fitness freak. Here's a pic of the actress rocking her no makeup look post gym.
Photo Credit : Viral bhayani
8 / 8
Airport diaries
The actress' airport looks are always worth taking note of.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
Add new comment