PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde rocks her no makeup look as she gets papped post Pilates session
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1955 reads
Mumbai
Updated: February 21, 2020 02:27 pm
1 / 6
Pooja Hegde nails her no makeup look
Pooja Hegde is one of the popular actresses down South. She has also earned a name for herself in Bollywood. The actress is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. She shared screen space with Allu Arjun in the same and won hearts with her performance. Fans still can't stop talking about the duo's sizzling chemistry. The gorgeous actress was recently in the news as she met with a crazy fan who was waiting for 5 days to see her in Mumbai. Yes, you read that right! Hegde also shared her video on social media and shared how she was overwhelmed with such a kind gesture of her die hard fan. Anyone who follow her on social media knows that she is a fitness freak. The stunning actress keeps sharing her workout pics and videos on Instagram motivating her fans to hit the gym and stay in shape. Pooja who is currently in the city was recently spotted post her pilates session. The actress looked pumped up to enter the weekend and was all smiles. Check out her latest photos here!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 6
Rocking the no makeup look
The actress looks pretty sans makeup and this pic is proof of the same.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 6
Style on point
Be it rocking a casual look or slaying in glamourous avatar, Pooja's style is always up to the mark.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 6
Gym style
Dressed in a yellow jacket paired with a blue sports bra, black yoga pants and white sports shoes, Pooja's gym style was on point.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 6
Lost in a conversation
The actress was busy having a conversation with her friend.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 6
Fitness goals
The actress often shares her workout pictures and videos on Instagram motivating her fans to hit the gym.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
