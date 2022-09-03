PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde's love affair with chic sunglasses

Pooja Hegde has become an inspiration to budding fashionistas over the years. The Radhe Shyam star has steadily and carefully strengthened her fashion game. She has given major fashion, skincare, and beauty goals to her fans and followers who are in awe of the actress' personality and looks. From her branded handbags to her earrings, to her footwear, Pooja Hegde makes sure everything in her ensemble is simply "perfection".
Another thing that we have noticed about the Acharya star's outfits is her goofy sunglasses. When we take a close look at her closet, we find that the diva has time and again carried stunning shades with her outfits. Her choice of eyewear is extremely impressive. On this note, let us check out some looks of Pooja Hegde with chic sunglasses.
Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde Instagram
The Beast star looks blazing in a black sleeveless top paired with black sunglasses with brown frames.
Pooja Hegde is a sight for the sore eyes in his holiday pic donning a floral top and black shades.
The Acharya star is cuteness personified as she tries to balance a name card on her head, looking pretty in retro shades.
Pooja Hegde looks adorable as she poses in a white top and blue denim along with nerdy shades.
Don't you think our diva looks blazing in this beach look with purple sunglasses?