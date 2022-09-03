PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde's love affair with chic sunglasses

1 / 6

Pooja Hegde's impressive looks in sunglasses

Pooja Hegde has become an inspiration to budding fashionistas over the years. The Radhe Shyam star has steadily and carefully strengthened her fashion game. She has given major fashion, skincare, and beauty goals to her fans and followers who are in awe of the actress' personality and looks. From her branded handbags to her earrings, to her footwear, Pooja Hegde makes sure everything in her ensemble is simply "perfection". Another thing that we have noticed about the Acharya star's outfits is her goofy sunglasses. When we take a close look at her closet, we find that the diva has time and again carried stunning shades with her outfits. Her choice of eyewear is extremely impressive. On this note, let us check out some looks of Pooja Hegde with chic sunglasses.

Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde Instagram