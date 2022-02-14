PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde's memorable ‘Family time’ in the Maldives

1 / 6

Pooja Hegde Maldives family trip

Sensational beauty Pooja Hegde is on a family trip to the Maldives. The diva is taking her first family vacation in 13 long years. The actress has been sharing some lovely vacay pictures on social media and they scream ‘family time’. The fans of the star have been adoring these glimpses from her trip and have been showering these posts with love. During the stay, Pooja Hegde and her family also celebrated mom Latha Hegde’s 60th birthday by the ocean with a lavish meal. The Radhe Shyam actress was seen setting the table for the feast. She also shared posts indulging in some yoga time and other fun stuff during her vacay. The star also went to the Maldives for an outing last November. Then too, she shared some photographs from her snorkeling experience. Her stunning stills took social media by storm. Now, coming back to her family holiday, let us see what Pooja Hegde has been up to lately.

Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde Instagram