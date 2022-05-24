PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde's five scintillating looks at the Cannes film festival as she made a grand debut

Pooja Hegde is one of the busiest actresses in Indian cinema currently. With back-to-back blockbuster films in multiple languages, the actress has spread her wings across many of the film industries in India including Tollywood, Kollywood, and Bollywood. Pooja Hegde is the Kannada beauty who made her Telugu debut opposite Naga Chaitanya in Oka Laila Kosam in 2014. Since then the actress worked with many top heroes of Tollywood and became one of the most sought-after actresses in the film industry.
Her popularity extends to social media as well. Pooja Hegde has a massive fan following on her social media handles and she often shares pictures and moments of her personal and professional life. Well, recently, Pooja Hegde is also set to make her debut at the annual festival while representing the country. Pooja will be the first female Pan India star to be gracing the event. The Beast actress made another majestic appearance as she attended the screening of Top Gun: Maverick during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals and treated us with scintillating looks.
Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja wore a beautiful pink sleeveless gown and looked divine. She made her hair in low rise ponytail with a middle partition. Her makeup was also on point. While walking on the red carpet, she also flashed her million-dollar smile.
Pooja Hegde dropped photos of herself slaying a smoking hot avatar for a photoshoot she did during the Cannes Film Festival. The star slipped into a cream embellished cropped cape jacket and matching pants set.
The actress shared a few pictures of what sunset in Cannes looks like. Pooja picked a yellow Roberto Cavalli dress, which she wore with a blazer also by the luxury brand.
Pooja Hegde, on her last day at Cannes, location in a white thigh-high slit dress. Pooja was spotted posing in front of a serene backdrop in French Riveria.
