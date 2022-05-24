PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde's five scintillating looks at the Cannes film festival as she made a grand debut

1 / 5

Pooja Hegde's looks at Cannes

Pooja Hegde is one of the busiest actresses in Indian cinema currently. With back-to-back blockbuster films in multiple languages, the actress has spread her wings across many of the film industries in India including Tollywood, Kollywood, and Bollywood. Pooja Hegde is the Kannada beauty who made her Telugu debut opposite Naga Chaitanya in Oka Laila Kosam in 2014. Since then the actress worked with many top heroes of Tollywood and became one of the most sought-after actresses in the film industry. Her popularity extends to social media as well. Pooja Hegde has a massive fan following on her social media handles and she often shares pictures and moments of her personal and professional life. Well, recently, Pooja Hegde is also set to make her debut at the annual festival while representing the country. Pooja will be the first female Pan India star to be gracing the event. The Beast actress made another majestic appearance as she attended the screening of Top Gun: Maverick during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals and treated us with scintillating looks.

Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde Instagram