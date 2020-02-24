PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde's travel wardrobe is what every vagabond needs to get their hands on; Check out

1 / 8

Pooja Hegde's travel style

Pooja Hegde is one of the popular actresses down South. She was last seen opposite Allu Arjun in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film did exceptionally well at the box office. Fans loved the sizzling chemistry between the actors and Pooja was highly praised for her performance in the same. She is also well-known in Bollywood. The actress marked her B-town debut opposite Hrithik Roshan with Mohenjo Daro. Professionally, the Maharshi actress is doing amazing. Because of her pure talent, stunning looks and down-to-earth personality, she is loved a lot by her fans. Recently, Pooja was in the news as she met with a crazy fan who was waiting for 5 days to see her in Mumbai. The actress also shared her video on social media and shared how she was overwhelmed with such a kind gesture of her die-hard fan. The same speaks for her insane popularity. The actress is an active social media user. Anyone who follows her on Instagram knows that she is a travel enthusiast. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress loves exploring new places and her social media feed is full of her stunning photos from exotic locations. She often steals attention with her beautiful vacation outfits. Given the fact she has an amazing outlook on fashion, here's a look at the actress' travel style that is definitely worth taking note of!

Photo Credit : Instagram