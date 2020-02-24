/
PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde's travel wardrobe is what every vagabond needs to get their hands on; Check out
Pooja Hegde is one of the popular actresses down South. Anyone who follows her on Instagram knows that she is a travel enthusiast. She often steals attention with her beautiful vacation outfits. Here's a look at the actress' travel style that is definitely worth taking note of!
Pooja Hegde's travel style
Pooja Hegde is one of the popular actresses down South. She was last seen opposite Allu Arjun in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film did exceptionally well at the box office. Fans loved the sizzling chemistry between the actors and Pooja was highly praised for her performance in the same. She is also well-known in Bollywood. The actress marked her B-town debut opposite Hrithik Roshan with Mohenjo Daro. Professionally, the Maharshi actress is doing amazing. Because of her pure talent, stunning looks and down-to-earth personality, she is loved a lot by her fans. Recently, Pooja was in the news as she met with a crazy fan who was waiting for 5 days to see her in Mumbai. The actress also shared her video on social media and shared how she was overwhelmed with such a kind gesture of her die-hard fan. The same speaks for her insane popularity. The actress is an active social media user. Anyone who follows her on Instagram knows that she is a travel enthusiast. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress loves exploring new places and her social media feed is full of her stunning photos from exotic locations. She often steals attention with her beautiful vacation outfits. Given the fact she has an amazing outlook on fashion, here's a look at the actress' travel style that is definitely worth taking note of!
2 / 8
Keeping it casual yet stylish
Dressed in simple white tee and denim, Pooja is looking super gorgeous. The actress knows how to keep it casual yet stylish.
3 / 8
Simplicity at it's best
Dressed in a beautiful red and white dress, Hegde is looking pretty. This one is definitely a steal!
4 / 8
One hell of a stunner
During one of her outings, Pooja donned a beautiful striped maxi dress and gave major travel style goals.
5 / 8
Keeping it chic and stylish
Ever wondered how can you pair a floral outfit, then here's it!
6 / 8
Slaying it!
White seems to be her happy colour!
7 / 8
Keeping it comfy and stylish
Dressed in a fur animal printed coat paired with black pants, Pooja is looking ravishing as always.
8 / 8
Love this look
This look is a perfect steal!
