PHOTOS: Take lessons from Pooja Hedge on how to rock a denim look

Updated on Mar 16, 2022 08:45 PM IST   |  13.2K
   
    Pooja Hedge's denim looks

    Pooja Hegde has everyone captivated with her acting talent and exceptional good looks. In the recent past, we saw the actress promoting her science fiction drama, Radhe Shyam that released on 11 March. Apart from the project what garnered a lot of attention was the star's wide-ranged wardrobe. Pooja Hegde, who is known to ace any style, from ultra-chic to comfy, has managed to impress everyone with her fashion choices. Beast star Pooja Hegde looks ravishing in any attire she opts to try on. We have previously talked about the fashionistas' vivid looks, but today we intend to get a closer look at the star's outstanding denim outfits. From basic jeans to overalls, there is nothing this trendsetter, shy away from. If you intend to take notes on who to rock a denim look, check out these pictures of Pooja Hegde.

    The white top with denim

    The Radhe Shyam actress looks adorable in this white crop top paired with ripped denim jeans.

    Knot top with blue denim

    Pooja Hegde looks sizzling in this black knot top and sky blue denim jeans.

    Denim all the way

    Taking her love for denim a notch higher, Pooja Hegde opted for a green denim co-ord outfit.

    Denim overall

    The star slays in this denim overall with a neon crop top.

    Winter denim

    Pooja Hegde is carrying this winter denim look with utmost grace.

