PICS: Pooja Hegde keeps it chic with blue co-ord athleisure & an expensive Dior handbag

    Pooja Hegde is known for three things, her acting prowess, fitness regime and impeccable fashion sense. The actress gives workout attire goals with her cool yet stylish ensembles for the gym. After returning from Dubai, the star was once again papped outside her Pilates class. The Radhe Shyam star opted for a blue velvet co-ord athleisure. What caught our eye was an expensive Dior bag. The actress is frequently seen completing her ensemble with a designer bag. Donning the crop top, the actress was seen flaunting her toned abs. Pooja decided to leave her hair. Keeping up with the COVID-19 protocols, Pooja Hegde posed for the paps while keeping the mask on at all times. Let's see some pictures of the Beast star’s OOTD, hope you are taking notes.

    Pooja Hegde’s latest look proves she is a true fashionista in this blue velvet co-ord look.

    The actress looks cool in her latest athleisure.

    Radhe Shyam star completed the look with a high-end Dior handbag.

    Check out those toned abs and the perfect physic of his fitness enthusiast.

    Pooja Hegde never misses her day in the gym and it is definitely paying off.

