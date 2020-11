1 / 10

Pooja Hegde's best winter looks

Pooja Hegde has recently joined the team of Team Cirkus. Sharing the good news with her millions of followers on social media, the South bombshell added a picture of her co-star who is none other than Ranveer Singh & action director Rohit Shetty along with another selfie with Ranveer adding"Beyond thrilled to be on board for this one! Cannot explain the EXCITEMENT to get on set with this super talented and energetic duo @itsrohitshetty @ranveersingh See you soon#cirkus" The actress is currently in Italy shooting for her next opposite Prabhas titled Radhe Shyam. The makers even released Pooja's look in the movie on her birthday. Pooja Hegde is one actress who gained a lot of popularity in the South film industry thanks to her record of back to back hits. A former beauty pageant contestant, Pooja made her acting debut with Mysskin's Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi, followed by Telugu films Oka Laila Kosam and Mukunda. She made her Bollywood debut as the lead actress in Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro (2016) along with Hrithik Roshan.She was last seen in Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapurramloo which was a super hit movie. Pooja also has several projects lined up, Most Eligible Bachelor in which she has been paired up opposite Akhil Akkineni and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan. Being a former model, Pooja is a fashionista and her style is elegant as well as trendy at the same time. From embellished sarees, lehengas to trendy western looks, she looks good in every avatar but what makes our hearts skip a beat is her pretty smile. Today we have these outfits of the diva which proves that she has the most trendy winter looks.

Photo Credit : pooja hegde's instagram