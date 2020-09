1 / 9

Pooja Hegde in Manish Malhotra's creations

Pooja Hegde has been teasing her fans with her BTS pictures from the sets of Most Eligible Bachelor, the actress recently got back to work and fans are drooling over her new looks for movie. Most Eligible Bachelor is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language film written is helmed by Bhaskar and produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma on GA2 Pictures featuring Akhil Akkineni and Pooja as the leads. The music is composed by Gopi Sundar. The film is to release on the occasion of Pongal in January 2021. Not only this, the actress gifted her fans the first look of her movie Radhe Shyam few weeks ago. Radhe Shyam is a romantic drama film written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar with Prabhas and Pooja as the protagonist. The film is presened by Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies and has been produced by UV Creations and T-Series. The South siren, who featured in a number of films like Duvvada Jagannadham, Maharshi, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Mukunda and Ram Charan's Rangasthalam, makes her fans fall in love with her characters on-screen. Also, Pooja is one of the most stylish actresses in the South film industry. The actress loves her style to be simple yet classic and looks stunning in traditional attires. With her vacation snaps and other promotional looks, Pooja's experimental looks are a hit among her fans. Her off duty looks with zero makeup prove that the star can rock the best of both worlds with or without makeup and designer clothes. Today take a look at these pictures of the actress donning Manish Malhotra's outfits.

Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde's Instagram