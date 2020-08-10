Pooja Hegde and Kiara Advani: When the stars wore similar bombshell red lehenga; See THROWBACK Photos

1 / 10

Which red lehenga did you like more?

Pooja Hegde made our hearts race again with the first look of Most Eligible Bachelor. Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde, the lead actors of Most Eligible Bachelor, took to social media to share the new poster in which they can be seen with each other. Directed by Bommarillu Baskar, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on Pongal 2021. The technical crew of Most Eligible Bachelor comprises of cinematographer Pradeesh Varma and editor Marthand K Venkatesh. Pooja Hegde's powerful performances in 2019 and at the start of 2020 have proved that she is here to rule. Pooja, who was last seen in Bollywood in 2019’s Housefull 4, will star opposite Salman Khan in his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The new development came a month after Salman announced the project in January. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji, who had also helmed Housefull 4. The actress also starred in Tollywood blockbuster hit which is Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-starring Allu Arjun. The Southern beauty will team up with Baahubali star Prabhas for another movie that has been tentatively titled Oh Dear. Pooja has been giving her fans a sneak peek into her personal life like never before. The actress recently shared pictures of her grandmom and her which won hearts. Her social media grid is a beautiful display of her stunning fashion sense and vacation diaries. Also, her promotional looks are one of its kind. From embellished sarees, lehengas to trendy western looks, she looks good in every avatar but what makes our hearts skip a beat. Today take a look at these throwback pictures where the actress donned a red lehenga similar to that of actress Kiara Advani's.

Photo Credit : Instagram/Viral Bhayani