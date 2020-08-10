Advertisement
Pooja Hegde and Kiara Advani: When the stars wore similar bombshell red lehenga; See THROWBACK Photos

Pooja Hegde and Kiara Advani donned a traditional outfit which looked almost the same. Take a look at these throwback pictures of the South star and the Kabir Singh actress.
25605 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Pooja Hegde made our hearts race again with the first look of Most Eligible Bachelor. Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde, the lead actors of Most Eligible Bachelor, took to social media to share the new poster in which they can be seen with each other. Directed by Bommarillu Baskar, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on Pongal 2021. The technical crew of Most Eligible Bachelor comprises of cinematographer Pradeesh Varma and editor Marthand K Venkatesh. Pooja Hegde's powerful performances in 2019 and at the start of 2020 have proved that she is here to rule. Pooja, who was last seen in Bollywood in 2019’s Housefull 4, will star opposite Salman Khan in his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The new development came a month after Salman announced the project in January. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji, who had also helmed Housefull 4. The actress also starred in Tollywood blockbuster hit which is Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-starring Allu Arjun. The Southern beauty will team up with Baahubali star Prabhas for another movie that has been tentatively titled Oh Dear. Pooja has been giving her fans a sneak peek into her personal life like never before. The actress recently shared pictures of her grandmom and her which won hearts. Her social media grid is a beautiful display of her stunning fashion sense and vacation diaries. Also, her promotional looks are one of its kind. From embellished sarees, lehengas to trendy western looks, she looks good in every avatar but what makes our hearts skip a beat. Today take a look at these throwback pictures where the actress donned a red lehenga similar to that of actress Kiara Advani's.

    Photo Credit : Instagram/Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    Pooja Hegde's cool bridesmaid look

    Pooja Hegde's cool bridesmaid look

    Pooja opted for a soft dewy look to go with her red lehenga.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    The messy bun look

    The messy bun look

    For her hairstyle, Pooja opted for a messy hair bun for her red lehenga look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Her stunning accessories

    Her stunning accessories

    Pooja added a red stoned delicate necklace with her look and kept it simple yet stylish. She opted for a no earrings look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Her overall red look

    Her overall red look

    With similar coloured necklace and dupatta which she donned around her arms, Pooja looked gorgeous in her Shantanu & Nikhil bridal wear lehenga.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Kiara Advani's shimmer red lehenga

    Kiara Advani's shimmer red lehenga

    Kiara wore a similar-looking red lehenga as she walked down the ramp for designer Amit Aggarwal.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    How Kiara styled her look?

    How Kiara styled her look?

    Kiara opted for a wet hair look with a shimmer beauty look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    Kiara's uncommon hairstyle

    Kiara's uncommon hairstyle

    Kiara's hairstyle was a pulled back wet hair look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    The actress flaunted her experimental lehenga

    The actress flaunted her experimental lehenga

    Kiara donned an asymmetrical blouse with her red shimmer look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    The emerald green neck piece

    The emerald green neck piece

    Unlike Pooja, Kiara added a different colour of neckpiece to her look, she opted for an emerald green piece and donned a no earrings look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

