/
/
/
Pooja Hegde and Kiara Advani: When the stars wore similar bombshell red lehenga; See THROWBACK Photos
Pooja Hegde and Kiara Advani: When the stars wore similar bombshell red lehenga; See THROWBACK Photos
Pooja Hegde and Kiara Advani donned a traditional outfit which looked almost the same. Take a look at these throwback pictures of the South star and the Kabir Singh actress.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
25605 reads
Mumbai
Published: August 10, 2020 03:07 pm
-
1 / 10
-
2 / 10
-
3 / 10
-
4 / 10
-
5 / 10
-
6 / 10
-
7 / 10
-
8 / 10
-
9 / 10
-
10 / 10