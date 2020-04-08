Pooja Hegde is a big time FOODIE and here's proof; Check Pics

1 / 8

Pooja Hegde is a big time FOODIE

Pooja Hegde is one of the popular actresses down South. She is also a known celeb in Bollywood. The stunning actress was last seen opposite South star Allu Arjun in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film did exceptionally well at the box office and the duo's chemistry was loved by many. Currently, she is creating a lot of buzz due to her upcoming film. Pooja stars opposite Prabhas in her next film which is tentatively titled Prabhas 20. The makers of the film recently took to social media and shared that the film has been brought to a halt and no progress has been happening ever since they returned from Georgia. Talking about the film, earlier Pooja had revealed that she and Prabhas would be doing some action and musical sequences for the first time. Fans of the duo are super excited for the film. In terms of professional, Pooja is doing exceptionally great. On the personal side, due to lockdown each one of us is locked indoors. Pooja who is very active on social media keeps sharing her pictures and videos giving her fans an insight into her quarantine days. Anyone who follows her knows that the actress is a self-proclaimed major foodie. And these pictures of the actress are unmissable. Check out!

Photo Credit : Instagram