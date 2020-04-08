/
Pooja Hegde is a big time FOODIE and here's proof; Check Pics
Pooja Hegde is one of the popular actresses down South. Anyone who follows her on social media knows that the actress is a self-proclaimed major foodie. And these pictures of the actress are unmissable. Check out!
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
5358 reads
Mumbai
Published: April 8, 2020 01:30 pm
1 / 8
Pooja Hegde is a big time FOODIE
Pooja Hegde is one of the popular actresses down South. She is also a known celeb in Bollywood. The stunning actress was last seen opposite South star Allu Arjun in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film did exceptionally well at the box office and the duo's chemistry was loved by many. Currently, she is creating a lot of buzz due to her upcoming film. Pooja stars opposite Prabhas in her next film which is tentatively titled Prabhas 20. The makers of the film recently took to social media and shared that the film has been brought to a halt and no progress has been happening ever since they returned from Georgia. Talking about the film, earlier Pooja had revealed that she and Prabhas would be doing some action and musical sequences for the first time. Fans of the duo are super excited for the film. In terms of professional, Pooja is doing exceptionally great. On the personal side, due to lockdown each one of us is locked indoors. Pooja who is very active on social media keeps sharing her pictures and videos giving her fans an insight into her quarantine days. Anyone who follows her knows that the actress is a self-proclaimed major foodie. And these pictures of the actress are unmissable. Check out!
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 8
Masterchef Pooja
Pooja captioned this snap as, "Made my halwa and ate it too... Gajar ka halwa by Masterchef Pooja Hegde. #quarantinelife #kissthecook."
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 8
Life of a foodie
"Ok guys, I'm probably going to be coming out of this self-quarantine all chubby but Mashallah that carb glow is gonna be great. #lookingatthepositivesideofthings #lifeofafoodie #staysafe."
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
Cupcake glow
Pooja is one hilarious person and you know it! She captioned this snap as, "It's cupcake o'clock."
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 8
Pancake mornings
The actress is looking beyond cute in this snap. Do you agree?
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 8
Pizza is life
"Me and my unabashed love for pizza," captioned Hegde.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 8
Post show treats
"A girl's gotta do what a girl's do. #fitwithanappetite #postshowtreats #foodislife #beingme," captioned Hegde.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 8
Queen of desserts
Pooja shared this snap on her Instagram and captioned it as, "Pooja Hegde, Queen of desserts, from the house of Hegde, Lady of candyland, protector of all things sugar and Mother of All kinds of Chocolate... #nomnom #dessert #alwaysroomfordessert #jokesofafoodie."
Photo Credit : Instagram
