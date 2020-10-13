Advertisement
Pooja Hegde Birthday Special: A look into the actress' desi looks that are perfect for every occasion

Pooja Hegde is all set to celebrate her lockdown birthday and we have these photos of the actress where her traditional looks are giving us outfit goals for every occasion. See PHOTOS.
7878 reads Mumbai Updated: October 13, 2020 10:27 am
  • 1 / 10
    How to dress the

    How to dress the "Desi" way like Pooja Hegde for every occasion

    Pooja Hegde turns 30 today and as we all know the actress is back to work and will be mostly celebrating her first lockdown birthday along with her closed ones. Social media is being poured with sweet messages for the actress from her fans to her colleagues in Bollywood and South film industry as well who have shared wishes for her big day. Pooja Hegde is one actress who gained a lot of popularity in the South film industry thanks to her record of back to back hits. A former beauty pageant contestant, Pooja made her acting debut with Mysskin's Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi, followed by Telugu films Oka Laila Kosam and Mukunda. She made her Bollywood debut as the lead actress in Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro (2016) along with Hrithik Roshan. The actress is an avid social media user and time and again shares posts from her previous photoshoots and movie promotional looks. She was last seen in Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapurramloo which was a superhit movie. Pooja now has two projects lined up, one of which is Most Eligible Bachelor in which she has been paired up opposite Akhil Akkineni and directed by Bhaskar and Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas. Being a former model, Pooja's style is elegant as well as trendy at the same time. From embellished sarees, lehengas to trendy western looks, she looks good in every avatar but what makes our hearts skip a beat is her pretty smile. Today on her birthday, we have these stunning desi looks from her wardrobe which are perfect for every occasion.

    Photo Credit : pooja hegde's instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Look for a mehendi party

    Embellished lehenga and the perfect floral jewelry.

    Photo Credit : pooja hegde's instagram

  • 3 / 10
    The Baarati look

    Grooving in a stylish turban and orange lehenga here!

    Photo Credit : pooja hegde's instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Pongal celebrations at home

    A simple and elegant look for puja at home.

    Photo Credit : pooja hegde's instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Meeting beau's parents look

    A pretty look in yellow with her hair down and zero makeup can give you cues how to dress up to meet the parents of your loved ones.

    Photo Credit : pooja hegde's instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Sunday brunch with besties look

    The perfect cotton kurta set to catch up with your girl besties

    Photo Credit : pooja hegde's instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Cocktail party look

    An embellished blouse with a pretty cream coloured saree is all you need to bedazzle.

    Photo Credit : pooja hegde's instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Sangeet look

    Get ready to groove at your best friend's sangeet night with a gorgeous lehenga like this one.

    Photo Credit : pooja hegde's instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Day wedding look

    A lemon yellow lehenga would be perfect for the day wedding look you have been waiting for so long!

    Photo Credit : pooja hegde's instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Awards function with the best

    A pretty silk saree for a prestigious awards ceremony look.

    Photo Credit : pooja hegde's instagram

