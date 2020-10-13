/
/
/
Pooja Hegde Birthday Special: A look into the actress' desi looks that are perfect for every occasion
Pooja Hegde Birthday Special: A look into the actress' desi looks that are perfect for every occasion
Pooja Hegde is all set to celebrate her lockdown birthday and we have these photos of the actress where her traditional looks are giving us outfit goals for every occasion. See PHOTOS.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
7878 reads
Mumbai
Updated: October 13, 2020 10:27 am
-
1 / 10
-
2 / 10
-
3 / 10
-
4 / 10
-
5 / 10
-
6 / 10
-
7 / 10
-
8 / 10
-
9 / 10
-
10 / 10