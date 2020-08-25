Pooja Hegde: From festivals to post covid fashion, the actress' look will help you to up your style game

1 / 12

Pooja Hegde is an all season all situation person with her outfits. Check out!

Pooja Hegde kickstarted her career as an actor with the Tamil film, Mugamoodi and since then there has been no looking back. The actress successfully has carved a niche for herself in the film industry, thanks to her good looks and acting skills. For those who do not know, the actress is the second runner up at the Miss Universe India 2010. Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular faces in the South film industry as well as Bollywood. The actress shot to stardom with her outstanding performance in her Bollywood debut Mohenjo Daro opposite Hritik Roshan. She is one of the most sought after actors in the south film industry and some of her best movies include Mugamodi, Oka Laila Kosam, Mukunda, Duvvada Jagannadham, and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. She is currently working for her upcoming flick starring South superstar Prabhas. The film which was being tentatively called Prabhas 20 has now been titled Radhe Shyam. Pooja Hegde is also quite active on social media and boasts a massive fan following on her Instagram page. The Most Eligible Bachelor fame maintains her social media up-to-date with every whereabouts and activities of her life. Today, we present you Pooja Hegde’s look for any and every situation, be it your friend’s wedding or a sibling night, the actress has got it all covered. Here is the time to take notes and ace your fashion game up!

