/
/
/
Pooja Hegde: From festivals to post covid fashion, the actress' look will help you to up your style game
Pooja Hegde: From festivals to post covid fashion, the actress' look will help you to up your style game
The Housefull 4 actress had a successful 2019 with back to back hits. She enjoys a massive fan following both in the South film industry and as well as in Bollywood. We present you with the look book of Pooja Hegde in every situation.
1 / 12
Pooja Hegde is an all season all situation person with her outfits. Check out!
Pooja Hegde kickstarted her career as an actor with the Tamil film, Mugamoodi and since then there has been no looking back. The actress successfully has carved a niche for herself in the film industry, thanks to her good looks and acting skills. For those who do not know, the actress is the second runner up at the Miss Universe India 2010. Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular faces in the South film industry as well as Bollywood. The actress shot to stardom with her outstanding performance in her Bollywood debut Mohenjo Daro opposite Hritik Roshan. She is one of the most sought after actors in the south film industry and some of her best movies include Mugamodi, Oka Laila Kosam, Mukunda, Duvvada Jagannadham, and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. She is currently working for her upcoming flick starring South superstar Prabhas. The film which was being tentatively called Prabhas 20 has now been titled Radhe Shyam. Pooja Hegde is also quite active on social media and boasts a massive fan following on her Instagram page. The Most Eligible Bachelor fame maintains her social media up-to-date with every whereabouts and activities of her life. Today, we present you Pooja Hegde’s look for any and every situation, be it your friend’s wedding or a sibling night, the actress has got it all covered. Here is the time to take notes and ace your fashion game up!
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 12
Breezy dress, wind and mood
Pooja very well matched the entire elements of the day with her dress. She opted for a light red dress to relax on the beach and enjoy the cool breeze.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 12
Autumn look is a thing!
Adding an edge to fashion with her semi-winter clothing in a thigh-length skirt and jacket of the same length. The boots give a finishing touch to the entire appearance.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 12
Do it like the Baaratis
Team Baarati definitely wins when it comes to fashion and styling since they have they very beautiful Pooja Hegde with them.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 12
Travel in style and comfort
Choosing a comfortable outfit for her travelling, the actress makes it uber cool with checkered jersey and black jeggings.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 12
Post pandemic dress up
Even the lethal virus could not stop the actress from acing her fashion game. Pooja plays it well by matching her mask with the outfit and shoes.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 12
To the quarantine times
When staying indoors was a phase and we all would simply put on our comfiest pyjamas all day. Well! Pooja kept it funky and playful with shorts and cute printed top.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 12
Laze at home kinda mood
The Radhe Shyam actress enjoys her day in a light material orange top.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 12
Outing with sibling
Pooja Hegde sorts out her outing with your sibling look with cheetah print full sleeve top and a pair of jeans.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 12
The festive look
Pooja looks breathtakingly beautiful in an ethnic outfit.
Photo Credit : Instagram
11 / 12
The famous 'gym look'
Fashion has gone a level up in recent times with the airport loo, gym look, promo look, etc. The actress sports a neon outfit for her workout activities.
Photo Credit : Instagram
12 / 12
Christmas is a mood
Yes, Christmas is a whole mood until New Years and the actress absorbs herself in the festive vibe with her outfit.
Photo Credit : Instagram