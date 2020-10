1 / 9

South actresses in trendy overcoats

Style and glamour go hand in hand and over the years, fans of showbiz have started adopting the style statements of leading actors and actresses. Actors and actresses take a lot of time to look beautiful on- and off-screen. In the middle of their back-to-back ventures other than films, they have to take an extra effort to look good all the time and what's better than stunning outfits to add that glamour. 2019 has surely some interesting trends coming out from movies, red carpet events and casual outfits of actresses and actors. But with the pandemic, we are still crushing over celebrities and their throwback pictures. Pooja Hegde who celebrated her birthday while being at work recently shared few snaps of herself enjoying her enormous tiramisu cake. She also shared a few pictures of herself in a winter look enjoying her shooting days yet again. The fans and followers of the stunner are gushing how beautiful the south actress looks in her latest picture. Pooja had also shared a sweet photo of herself with her mother on the latter's birthday. On the work front, the dazzling actress featured last in Allu Arjun's blockbuster drama, called Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film was helmed by talented director Trivikram Srinivas. The south drama, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has proved to be a winner at the box office. The film received a thundering response from the fans and film audience. Today we have these photos of South actresses who sported the most stylish overcoats and their vacation pictures which will remind us of all the good times before pandemic.

Photo Credit : pooja hegde's instagram