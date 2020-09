1 / 8

South actresses in orange outfits

Pooja Hegde's social media will automatically bring a smile to your face with its simplicity yet relatable content. The actress recently shared a monochrome picture of herself and fans couldn't get enough of her beauty. Sitting by the window, the actress captioned it as"Monsoon musings." To help her fans stay fit this lockdown she has been sharing motivational fitness videos and pictures and the latest being yoga which she captioned as "Channeling my inner happy-go-lucky dolphin today, while working on my shoulder and core."Pooja Hegde is one actress who gained a lot of popularity in the South film industry thanks to her record of back to back hits. A former beauty pageant contestant, Pooja made her acting debut in Mysskin's Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi (2012). Followed by Telugu films Oka Laila Kosam and Mukunda. She made her Bollywood debut as the lead actress in Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro (2016) along with Hrithik Roshan. Pooja had a successful 2019 with back to back hits. She has a massive fan following both in the South film industry and as well as in Bollywood. She will be next seen alongside Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is bankrolled by UV Creations. Recently, the makers revealed the film’s first look poster. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam. Apart from movies, her style is something fans love a lot. Today we have some stunning looks of the actress in orange along with other south stars who donned the color with a lot of confidence and made us fall in love with their style.

Photo Credit : Instagram