/
/
/
Pooja Hegde looks magnificent in a silver silk saree; Her THROWBACK photos will leave you mesmerised
Pooja Hegde looks magnificent in a silver silk saree; Her THROWBACK photos will leave you mesmerised
Pooja Hegde is one of the stylish stars of the industry. Her obsession with sarees is well-known. Speaking of that, here a few pictures of the actress wearing a silk saree in which she is looking absolutely stunning.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
28559 reads
Mumbai
Published: August 19, 2020 04:31 pm
1 / 6
Pooja Hegde's gorgeous saree look
Pooja Hegde has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. She made her acting debut in Mysskin's Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi. She then featured in the Telugu films Oka Laila Kosam and Mukunda. Some of her other films include Maharshi, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and others. The stunning actress made her Bollywood debut in Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro opposite Hrithik Roshan. The actress was also seen in Housefull 4. Talking about her upcoming projects, she will star opposite Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. She has also signed a film opposite Akhil Akkineni titled Most Eligible Bachelor. Other than that, she has signed a Bollywood film co-starring Salman Khan which is titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Well, apart from being known for her incredible performances in films, she is also known for her sense of style. The actress knows how to make a ravishing appearance. Be it turning heads at red carpet or giving style goals with her travel looks, Pooja's style is always up to the mark. When it comes to saree, Pooja knows how to slay! Her obsession with sarees is well-known. Speaking of that, we recently stumbled upon a few pictures of the actress in which she can be seen wearing a silver saree. Check out her throwback pictures!
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 6
Elegance personified
Dressed in a silver silk saree, Pooja looks breathtakingly beautiful.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 6
Her smile!
Undeniably, she has got a pretty smile.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 6
Stunner
She paired her silk saree with a matching blouse, statement earrings, and a bindi. As always, her hair and makeup were on point.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 6
If only looks could kill
This pic of the actress will make you fall in love with her beauty.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 6
Fan following
The actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She is also very active on social media. Being an active user, she keeps sharing her beautiful pictures and videos giving an insight into her life.
Photo Credit : Instagram