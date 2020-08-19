Pooja Hegde looks magnificent in a silver silk saree; Her THROWBACK photos will leave you mesmerised

1 / 6

Pooja Hegde's gorgeous saree look

Pooja Hegde has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. She made her acting debut in Mysskin's Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi. She then featured in the Telugu films Oka Laila Kosam and Mukunda. Some of her other films include Maharshi, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and others. The stunning actress made her Bollywood debut in Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro opposite Hrithik Roshan. The actress was also seen in Housefull 4. Talking about her upcoming projects, she will star opposite Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. She has also signed a film opposite Akhil Akkineni titled Most Eligible Bachelor. Other than that, she has signed a Bollywood film co-starring Salman Khan which is titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Well, apart from being known for her incredible performances in films, she is also known for her sense of style. The actress knows how to make a ravishing appearance. Be it turning heads at red carpet or giving style goals with her travel looks, Pooja's style is always up to the mark. When it comes to saree, Pooja knows how to slay! Her obsession with sarees is well-known. Speaking of that, we recently stumbled upon a few pictures of the actress in which she can be seen wearing a silver saree. Check out her throwback pictures!

Photo Credit : Instagram