Pooja Hegde loves traveling & we love her; 5 times she stunned us with her vacay PICS

Pooja Hegde holiday diaries

Don't we just love it when our favorite celebrities treat us with glimpses from their luxurious holidays? One star who loves to bless our Instagram feed with lovely vacation pictures is Pooja Hegde. The Radhe Shyam star last flew to the Maldives with her family in February this year. The diva took her first family vacation after 13 long years. The Beast actress also dropped some captivating glimpses from her time there on social media. Her fans adored these Instagram updates and left lovely words in the comment section. Pooja Hegde visited the Maldives at the end of 2021 as well, however this time she was not accompanied by her family members. The blazing glimpses from her trip had set the internet on fire. On this note, let's check out some pictures of Pooja Hegde's exotic holidays, which are pure wanderlust gaols.

Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde Instagram