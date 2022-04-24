Pooja Hegde nails another desi avatar in a stunning red saree as she promotes Acharya in Hyderabad

Updated on Apr 24, 2022 06:02 PM IST   |  8.3K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Pooja Hegde in a stunning red saree

    Pooja Hegde in a stunning red saree

    Pooja Hegde never disappoints her fans when it comes to her fashion choices. Today, the Radhe Shyam actress reached Hyderabad to promote her next with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Acharya. This much-hyped project stars Kajal Aggarwal and is scheduled to be out on 29 April. Pooja Hegde went for a gorgeous red saree with white thread work. The stunner accessorized the desi ensemble with diamond earrings and bangles. She kept her hair open, with a parting in the middle. The Acharya actress glowed as per usual even in this minimum makeup look. Her latest attire is another proof that no one can rock the ethnic avatar like Pooja Hegde. Previously, the actress has garnered many eyeballs with her choices of sarees, suits, and lehengas. On this note, let us take a closer look at the star's most recent outfit.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 2 / 6
    Ravishing in red

    Ravishing in red

    Pooja Hegde looks ravishing in this stunning red saree with intricate work.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 3 / 6
    Delicate jewelry

    Delicate jewelry

    The Radhe Shyam star looks divine in these delicate diamond earrings and bangles.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 4 / 6
    Radiant skin

    Radiant skin

    The actress looks radiant even with this minimal makeup look. Her skin does all the talking.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Healthy tresses

    Healthy tresses

    Pooja Hegde carries those long tresses with utmost poise and grace.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Desi diva

    Desi diva

    Her latest fashion choice has once again strengthened her position as a fashionista.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand