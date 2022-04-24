Pooja Hegde nails another desi avatar in a stunning red saree as she promotes Acharya in Hyderabad

1 / 6

Pooja Hegde in a stunning red saree

Pooja Hegde never disappoints her fans when it comes to her fashion choices. Today, the Radhe Shyam actress reached Hyderabad to promote her next with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Acharya. This much-hyped project stars Kajal Aggarwal and is scheduled to be out on 29 April. Pooja Hegde went for a gorgeous red saree with white thread work. The stunner accessorized the desi ensemble with diamond earrings and bangles. She kept her hair open, with a parting in the middle. The Acharya actress glowed as per usual even in this minimum makeup look. Her latest attire is another proof that no one can rock the ethnic avatar like Pooja Hegde. Previously, the actress has garnered many eyeballs with her choices of sarees, suits, and lehengas. On this note, let us take a closer look at the star's most recent outfit.

Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand