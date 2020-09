1 / 9

Pooja Hegde's latest airport pictures

Pooja Hegde has successfully established herself as a leading actress in the South Indian film industry. The actress is also quite popular in Bollywood. She has been creating a huge buzz lately because of her upcoming projects. For the uninitiated, Pooja will be seen opposite Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. Fans are beyond excited for her upcoming project. Other than that, she will also be seen sharing screen space with Akhil Akkineni in Most Eligible Bachelor. The stars recently resumed shooting of their upcoming in Hyderabad. The actress has been sharing pictures from the sets of the film. They have already impressed fans with the chemistry as the posters created a huge buzz on social media. As per reports, Pooja will be seen as a stand-up comedian whereas Akhil will play the role of an NRI. Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, Most Eligible Bachelor is produced by Bunny Vyas and Vasu Varma. Pooja's kitty is full of films. For the unversed, she will also be seen opposite Salman Khan in the upcoming Bollywood film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actress was recently papped at the airport as she returned post shooting for Most Eligible Bachelor. Check out her latest pictures.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani