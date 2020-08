Pooja Hegde or Kiara Advani: Whose orange wedding lehenga look did you like more? See THROWBACK photos

1 / 8

Which look are you most likely to get inspired from for your next lehenga look

Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni's Most Eligible Bachelor poster recently broke the internet. Pooja Hegde had tweeted, "A Romantic escapade... Unveiling the Quarantine Life of our Bachelor & Bachelorette." Pooja and Akhil surely make for a sizzling onscreen pair and the poster has set high expectations among the moviegoers. Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, Most Eligible Bachelor is being produced under GA 2 Pictures banner. The film will have music by Gopi Sunder while Pradeep M Sharma is handling the cinematography. One can see in the poster, Akhil is busy working on his laptop while Pooja tries to woo him. Sharing it on Twitter, Akhil wrote, "Here’s a glimpse of our quarantine life." Pooja Hegde is loving her quarantine life. The actress who usually has a packed schedule throughout the year is fortunate enough to be spending the lockdown with her family. Pooja Hegde is on top of her game in the South film industry. She had a successful 2019 with back to back hits. She has a massive fan following both in the South film industry and as well as in Bollywood. Her social media has been giving her fans access to her personal side during this lockdown.On the work front, Pooja Hegde had a stellar start earlier this year as she featured in the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-starring Allu Arjun. The actress will then be seen alongside Baahubali star Prabhas in an upcoming movie that has been tentatively titled Oh Dear. Pooja has another Bollywood project lined up in her kitty which is Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-starring Salman Khan. Today we have these throwback pics of the actress when she donned an orange lehenga as she attended a wedding a "baarati" similar to one donned by Kiara Advani. Take a look at these photos and let us know whose look did you like more.

Photo Credit : Instagram