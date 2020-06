1 / 9

Pooja Hegde's home photographs will leave you surprised with its beauty

Pooja Hegde's rise to fame with her hard work and dedication all over the years has been an inspiration. Pooja Hegde is one actress who gained a lot of popularity in the South film industry thanks to her record of back to back hits. A former beauty pageant contestant, Pooja made her acting debut in Mysskin's Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi (2012). Followed by Telugu films Oka Laila Kosam and Mukunda. She made her Bollywood debut as the lead actress in Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro (2016) along with Hrithik Roshan. The actress is an avid social media user and time and again shares posts from her previous photoshoots and movie promotional looks. She was last seen in Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapurramloo which was again a super hit movie. Being a former model, Pooja's style is elegant as well as trendy at the same time. She has also been paired up opposite Akhil Akkineni in Most Eligible Bachelor. One of her most awaited projects is the Bollywood movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-starring Salman Khan that is slated to release next year. Her social media has been giving her fans access to her personal side like never before this lockdown, Pooja recently shared a picture with her grandmom which made her fans love her even more and she has been giving beauty goals even in lockdown with her stunning sunkissed pictures. Today we have these photos which will give you an insight into the actress' home.

