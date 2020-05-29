Advertisement
Pooja Hegde pulled off these black outfits and made fans fall in love with her style; Check PHOTOS

Pooja Hegde pulled off these black outfits and made fans fall in love with her style; Check PHOTOS

South actress Pooja Hegde's black outfits will give you wardrobe goals with its trendy style and simplicity. Check them out.
  1 / 10
    South actress Pooja Hegde's black outfits

    South actress Pooja Hegde's black outfits

    Actress Pooja Hegde is one south actress who gained a lot of popularity in the South film industry thanks to her record of back to back hits. Pooja recently made headlines when her Instagram was hacked by some anonymous person and a story about South superstar Samantha Akkineni was shared. A still from one of Sam's movies was shared and the hacker wrote" I don't find her pretty at all". Later Pooja clarified that her Instagram account was hacked by someone. She wrote, "Hi guys, so I’ve been informed by my team that my insta account has been hacked and my digital team is helping me with it. Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking. Thank you (sic)." A former beauty pageant contestant, Pooja made her acting debut in Mysskin's Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi (2012). Followed by Telugu films Oka Laila Kosam and Mukunda. She made her Bollywood debut as the lead actress in Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro (2016) along with Hrithik Roshan. The actress is an avid social media user and time and again shares posts from her previous photoshoots and movie promotional looks. She was last seen in Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapurramloo which was again a superhit movie. Being a former model, Pooja's style is elegant as well as trendy at the same time. Today we have some of her best black outfits look. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  2 / 10
    Black statement sleeves

    Black statement sleeves

    Pooja in a black statement top which she teamed with a high ponytail and clean makeup look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  3 / 10
    The classic black pantsuit

    The classic black pantsuit

    Pooja looks charming in head to toe all black look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 10
    We love her smile

    We love her smile

    Pooja's sheer half black jacket over a slip black dress is absolutely a genius idea to style a slip dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  5 / 10
    Vacation mode on

    Vacation mode on

    Pooja donnes a three piece black outfit for her vacation look with wide legged pants, a top and a jacket.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  6 / 10
    Good hair day

    Good hair day

    Pooja in a plain black tee enjoying her lockdown with the perfect hair goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  7 / 10
    The Oh so gorgeous lehenga

    The Oh so gorgeous lehenga

    How glamourous is this amazing lehenga of the actress making black our favourite again.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  8 / 10
    A cute winter look

    A cute winter look

    Pooja in a black overcoat enjoying her Christmas break.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  9 / 10
    A black blazer dress

    A black blazer dress

    Absolutely crushing on that hair flip and this dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  10 / 10
    All black airport look

    All black airport look

    Pooja donned a black tee with black jeans and teamed it up with metallic blue boots.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

Add new comment

