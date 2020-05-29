Pooja Hegde pulled off these black outfits and made fans fall in love with her style; Check PHOTOS

1 / 10

South actress Pooja Hegde's black outfits

Actress Pooja Hegde is one south actress who gained a lot of popularity in the South film industry thanks to her record of back to back hits. Pooja recently made headlines when her Instagram was hacked by some anonymous person and a story about South superstar Samantha Akkineni was shared. A still from one of Sam's movies was shared and the hacker wrote" I don't find her pretty at all". Later Pooja clarified that her Instagram account was hacked by someone. She wrote, "Hi guys, so I’ve been informed by my team that my insta account has been hacked and my digital team is helping me with it. Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking. Thank you (sic)." A former beauty pageant contestant, Pooja made her acting debut in Mysskin's Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi (2012). Followed by Telugu films Oka Laila Kosam and Mukunda. She made her Bollywood debut as the lead actress in Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro (2016) along with Hrithik Roshan. The actress is an avid social media user and time and again shares posts from her previous photoshoots and movie promotional looks. She was last seen in Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapurramloo which was again a superhit movie. Being a former model, Pooja's style is elegant as well as trendy at the same time. Today we have some of her best black outfits look. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram