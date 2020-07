1 / 10

Check out these photos of Pooja Hegde displaying her emotions

Pooja Hedge won the internet with the posters of her latest movie Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas. Interestingly, this is Prabhas' 20th film and the makers released the first look of the movie as Prabhas 20. The Maharshi actress often shares updates about her life on social media from time to time. Pooja Hegde is enjoying her quarantine life. The actress who usually has a packed schedule throughout the year is fortunate enough to be spending the lockdown with her family. Pooja is on top of her game in the South film industry. She had a successful 2019 with back to back hits. She has a massive fan following both in the South film industry and as well as in Bollywood. Her social media has been giving her fans access to her personal side during this lockdown. If we look at her career, Pooja had a successful entry into 2020 with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that also featured Allu Arjun as the male lead. She has also been paired up opposite Akhil Akkineni in the upcoming film Most Eligible Bachelor. One of her most awaited projects is the Bollywood movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-starring Salman Khan that is slated to release next year. The actress has been sharing her pictures and throwback photos which reveal how much she misses work and her vacations. Today take a look at these photos of the actress with goofy expressions.

Photo Credit : Instagram