South actresses will give you the perfect inspiration for your next Diwali look

It's no surprise how much effort actors and actresses put in to look good both on and off-screen. From promotional activities to carrying their experimental looks for their roles on screen and slaying every look at the red carpet, their confidence and beauty never fails to impress fans. Talking about on screen looks, a lot of actors have resumed their work post the nation wide lockdown. Actress Pooja Hegde is currently shooting for her next opposite South megastar Prabhas. The South diva recently shared a picture of herself on the Malpasso beach in Italy, where she could be seen stunning in a long blue coat and dress. On her work front, Pooja is currently at an amazing phase with back to back hits on her kitty. Pooja Hegde was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo alongside Allu Arjun. Pooja will next be seen in the Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam as we mentioned earlier. The romantic film is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Pooja has resumed shooting for another film titled Most Eligible Bachelor. She is paired opposite Akhil Akkineni. Pooja will also be seen as the female lead in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali headlined by Salman Khan. No only Pooja but actress Rakul Preet Singh too has started resuming her work. With Diwali just around the corner, we have these throwback snaps of South actresses which will surely inspire you to accessorise your desi look this festive season.

Photo Credit : pooja hegde's instagram