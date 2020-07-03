Pooja Hegde to Rakul Preet Singh: When South actresses' glowed after their workout

1 / 8

South actors' post workout glow

Fitness is one of the most important aspects of an actor's life. From looking fit to stay healthy, every actor makes sure to follow strict fitness routines to maintain that energy and a healthy body. Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal to Rakul Preet Singh, every actress loves to workout regularly so that they can look their best for their role. For instance, Tamannaah Bhatia once said that working out is a chore like brushing her teeth. In an interview, she was quoted as saying that more than the work requirement, fitness is a must-do for her! Plus, working out helps her destress too! “You need to always find time to do what makes you happy. Fitness is one of those things. It creates a feel-good aura around you. Fitness is like brushing your teeth. I like to start my day with a lot of positivity, clean energy, and good vibes. Fitness has helped me achieve this.” A firm believer that crash diets and fads don't work, the actress believes in holistic healing. She was quoted as saying, "I don’t resist eating, because it’s a natural stimulation. In case I consume extra calories, I work out more rigorously at the gym." Similarly, with all the other actresses, fitness is the mantra to a healthy mind as well! Rakul Preet Singh is one of the actresses down south who loves to practice yoga. Recently, Rakul took to Instagram to share a throwback photograph of her doing a complicated inversion yoga pose and she said that life is all about balance. "Throwback: when the world wasn't upside down but I was !! My yoga journey began in 2018 and since then it's pure joy to do my practice every day. Life is all about balance. You don't always need to be getting things done. Sometimes it's ok to shut down, kick back and do nothing. @anshukayoga this was the first time I did an inversion," she captioned the image. Check out south beauties' post workout glow in these photos that will inspire you to shed those extra kilos at home and get that instant glow-up!

Photo Credit : Instagram