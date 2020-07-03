Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Pooja Hegde
/
Pooja Hegde to Rakul Preet Singh: When South actresses' glowed after their workout

Pooja Hegde to Rakul Preet Singh: When South actresses' glowed after their workout

Fitness is one of the most essential factors in being an actor and your favourite stars make sure they follow a consistent fitness regime. Take a look at South beauties' post-workout glow that will leave you stunned!
3982 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    South actors' post workout glow

    South actors' post workout glow

    Fitness is one of the most important aspects of an actor's life. From looking fit to stay healthy, every actor makes sure to follow strict fitness routines to maintain that energy and a healthy body. Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal to Rakul Preet Singh, every actress loves to workout regularly so that they can look their best for their role. For instance, Tamannaah Bhatia once said that working out is a chore like brushing her teeth. In an interview, she was quoted as saying that more than the work requirement, fitness is a must-do for her! Plus, working out helps her destress too! “You need to always find time to do what makes you happy. Fitness is one of those things. It creates a feel-good aura around you. Fitness is like brushing your teeth. I like to start my day with a lot of positivity, clean energy, and good vibes. Fitness has helped me achieve this.” A firm believer that crash diets and fads don't work, the actress believes in holistic healing. She was quoted as saying, "I don’t resist eating, because it’s a natural stimulation. In case I consume extra calories, I work out more rigorously at the gym." Similarly, with all the other actresses, fitness is the mantra to a healthy mind as well! Rakul Preet Singh is one of the actresses down south who loves to practice yoga. Recently, Rakul took to Instagram to share a throwback photograph of her doing a complicated inversion yoga pose and she said that life is all about balance. "Throwback: when the world wasn't upside down but I was !! My yoga journey began in 2018 and since then it's pure joy to do my practice every day. Life is all about balance. You don't always need to be getting things done. Sometimes it's ok to shut down, kick back and do nothing. @anshukayoga this was the first time I did an inversion," she captioned the image. Check out south beauties' post workout glow in these photos that will inspire you to shed those extra kilos at home and get that instant glow-up!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni

    Recently, the actress posed for a picture post her spectacular workout session at home!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Rakul Preet Singh

    Rakul Preet Singh

    Throwback to the time Rakul clicked a selfie after her perfect morning workout.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Rashmika Mandanna

    Rashmika Mandanna

    The queen of expressions posted a post workout selfie on her Instagram stories sans makeup. She looked radiant in the work out glow!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Pooja Hegde

    Pooja Hegde

    She posted this snap after her session and captioned it as, "Hitting the silks after a year. Time to reach new “heights” of fitness this year."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    Tamannaah Bhatia

    Tamannaah Bhatia

    Post-workout glow on point! The actress shared this selfie with her trainer back in 2017.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Kajal Aggarwal

    Kajal Aggarwal

    Kajal Aggarwal indulges in strength training and she does 45 minutes of cardio.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Shruti Haasan

    Shruti Haasan

    The actress is one of the fittest stars down south and makes sure to follow her fitness regime perfectly.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement