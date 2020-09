1 / 9

We loved THESE bun hairstyles of South actresses

Pooja Hegde to Samantha Akkineni, Keerthy Suresh are undoubtedly amazing actresses but their style is something that keeps inspiring millions every day. In the South film industry, actresses Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Samantha Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh have made it to being one of the highest paid actresses currently due to their enormous fan following and talent. The actors even laud each other for their amazing fashion sense. Actress Rakul Preet's red carpet look in a red-feathered thigh-high slit gown with a keyhole cut out stormed the internet and she looked stunning as always in flawless makeup, messy hairdo in a ponytail and neutral lips. The gorgeous actress left everyone amazed with her gorgeous appearance. Samantha commented on Rakul's Instagram post, "Amazeballs". Despite the lockdown, South actors have left an endless trail of pictures on social media which have kept fans glued to social media. Actress Pooja Hegde recently shared her photos where she flaunted her 'messy hair' look and fans loved it.On the work front, the star will be seen in the upcoming Prabhas starrer called Radhe Shyam. The film will feature Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The first look of the upcoming film, Radhe Shyam was released by the makers and the fans loved every aspect of the first look. The film audiences along with the fans and followers of the lead pair took to their social media handles to express their thoughts and opinions about the first look of Prabhas and Pooja from the highly anticipated film. Today we have some interesting bun hairstyles donned by South actresses. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram