Pooja Hegde to Shruti Haasan: Vibrant desi outfits donned by South actresses that are perfect for Navratri

South actresses and their amazing style will help you dress up differently this time for Navratri. See THROWBACK photos and steal some style tips.
26590 reads Mumbai Updated: October 20, 2020 02:09 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Steal these outfit ideas for Navratri

    Style and Glamour are two things, actresses love both on and off-screen. Southern beauty Pooja Hegde is one of the most stylish south actors and currently a good phase of her career. Her Bollywood release Housefull 4 has done extremely well at the box office. In fact, her other two South movies Gaddalakonda Ganesh and Maharshi have also been declared hits at the box office. She started 2020 on a great note with the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which was a blockbuster. It can be said Pooja Hegde has already made a mark for herself in the Tollywood film industry and is on the verge of doing the same in Bollywood too! Pooja now has two projects lined up, one of which is Most Eligible Bachelor in which she has been paired up opposite Akhil Akkineni and directed by Bhaskar and Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas. Being a former model, Pooja's style is elegant as well as trendy at the same time. We surely miss her stylish promotional looks for her movies as due to lockdown promotions have come to a standstill. Talking about style and glamour again, off duty looks of Pooja too have left fans impressed several times. From her interesting holiday looks in shearling jackets to overcoats to traditional looks in sarees and lehengas. And its surely the same for several other South divas. Today as the entire nation celebrates Navratri, take a look at these stunning lehenga ideas from South actresses.

    Photo Credit : pooja hegde's instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Tamannaah Bhatia

    Tamannaah Bhatia in a beautiful Bandhani two piece set in blue this look is amazing for a small Garba gathering.

    Photo Credit : Tamannaah Bhatia's twitter

  • 3 / 9
    Kajal Aggarwal

    Draped in a pink grid print jumpsuit with matching accessories like a long bracelet, gigantic ring and long delicate earrings, this traditional jumpsuit is perfect for easy dancing this Navratri.

    Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal

  • 4 / 9
    Shruti Haasan

    Shruti Haasan's pretty floral corset blouse with her blue skirt is surely a modern take on Lehenga Choli.

    Photo Credit : Shruti Haasan's instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Hansika Motwani

    Add some stylish patterned cape to your desi look and get a unique getup.

    Photo Credit : Hansika Motwani's instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Raashi Khanna

    Raashi Khanna in a multi coloured Patola set looking beautiful in her beauty look as well.

    Photo Credit : Raashi Khanna's instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Aditi Rao Hydari

    Aditi Rao Hydari's tie-dye kurta with cotton palazzos is perfect for the inhouse dance sessions for Navratri.

    Photo Credit : Aditi Rao Hydari's instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Rakul Preet Singh

    How stunning is this two-piece skirt and blouse set in white and blue donned by Rakul Preet Singh? Try out this colour combination to steal the limelight this Navratri.

    Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh's instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Pooja Hegde

    Sport a pretty floral lehenga and look different in your traditional look .

    Photo Credit : pooja hegde's instagram

