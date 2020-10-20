Pooja Hegde to Shruti Haasan: Vibrant desi outfits donned by South actresses that are perfect for Navratri

1 / 9

Steal these outfit ideas for Navratri

Style and Glamour are two things, actresses love both on and off-screen. Southern beauty Pooja Hegde is one of the most stylish south actors and currently a good phase of her career. Her Bollywood release Housefull 4 has done extremely well at the box office. In fact, her other two South movies Gaddalakonda Ganesh and Maharshi have also been declared hits at the box office. She started 2020 on a great note with the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which was a blockbuster. It can be said Pooja Hegde has already made a mark for herself in the Tollywood film industry and is on the verge of doing the same in Bollywood too! Pooja now has two projects lined up, one of which is Most Eligible Bachelor in which she has been paired up opposite Akhil Akkineni and directed by Bhaskar and Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas. Being a former model, Pooja's style is elegant as well as trendy at the same time. We surely miss her stylish promotional looks for her movies as due to lockdown promotions have come to a standstill. Talking about style and glamour again, off duty looks of Pooja too have left fans impressed several times. From her interesting holiday looks in shearling jackets to overcoats to traditional looks in sarees and lehengas. And its surely the same for several other South divas. Today as the entire nation celebrates Navratri, take a look at these stunning lehenga ideas from South actresses.

Photo Credit : pooja hegde's instagram