Pooja Hegde's no makeup pictures

Pooja Hegde has successfully established herself as a leading actress in the South Indian film industry. The actress is also well-known in Bollywood. She has done many Hindi films. The actress often creates buzz due to her upcoming projects and social media posts. Pooja is very active on social media. Being an active social media user, she keeps sharing her beautiful pictures and videos giving an insight into her life. During the lockdown as well, she has been very active. From motivating fans to workout indoors to giving a sneak peak into her quarantine and chill life, Pooja's social media posts have been a delight to her fans. On the work front, she will be seen opposite Akhil Akkineni in Most Eligible Bachelor. Other than that, she will be seen opposite Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. The same is creating a huge buzz already on social media. Fans of the stars are beyond excited for this upcoming project and are eagerly looking forward to it. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam starring Pooja and Prabhas is bankrolled by UV Creations. Pooja was last seen opposite Allu Arjun in Ala Vainkunthapurramloo which did amazing at the box office. The same also increased her fan following. Like we mentioned earlier, Pooja is very active on social media. The actress often shares her no makeup pictures. Fans and followers of the star also shower her with compliments for flaunting her natural skin. Well, speaking of that, here are a few no makeup photos of the actress that you should not miss.

Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde Instagram