Pooja Hegde: The South actress loves donning this fashion appurtenance; See THROWBACK pics to know more

Pooja Hegde and her love for this fashion accessory

Pooja Hegde's social media has kept entertaining her fans throughout lockdown. The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress is an active social media user and she keeps her fans updated with her activities. She will be next seen sharing the screen space with Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is bankrolled by UV Creations. Recently, the makers revealed that they have resumed with the shooting after it was put on halt for more than five months. They also recently shared the film’s first look poster, which was regal. Radhe Shyam will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. Reportedly, the makers are eying to release it in 2021. Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde will be sharing the screen space in their upcoming film titled, Most Eligible Bachelor. The film has been the talk of the town since it's inception and fans are eagerly looking forward to knowing what's more in stores for them. Meanwhile, the makers have released a new poster of the film featuring Pooja and Akhil in their best stylish and romantic avatar. One can see in the poster, Akhil is busy working on his laptop while Pooja tries to woo him. The actress who usually has a packed schedule throughout the year is fortunate enough to be spending the lockdown with her family. Pooja is on top of her game in the South film industry. She had a successful 2019 with back to back hits. She has a massive fan following both in the South film industry and as well as in Bollywood. Today we have these throwback snaps of the actress which display her love for a fashion accessory. Check out these photos to know what we are talking about.

Photo Credit : Instagram