Pooja Hegde flaunts her natural beauty in photos

Pooja Hegde is a Bollywood and South actress. Fans are awaiting to see Pooja Hegde on the big-screen in her upcoming project, Radhe Shyam where she is cast opposite the South superstar, Prabhas. The movie is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and it is said to be made on a very large scale. Pooja Hegde is also making headlines for the release of her other upcoming projects that include Koratala Siva’s directorial Acharya that is a Telugu action drama which was initially scheduled for a theatrical release on May 13, 2021, but got postponed due to the pandemic. Pooja will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film, Cirkus that is set to have a worldwide theatrical release on December 31, 2021. Scrolling through Pooja Hegde’s official social media handle, one can easily come to know that she loves to be without any makeup most of the time. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde Instagram