Take a look at Pooja Hegde's snaps with her parents

Pooja Hegde just treated her fans with a virtual gift as she revealed the first look of her upcoming movie Prabhas 20."The announcement you all have been waiting for! Title & first look of our film #Prabhas20 will be out on 10.7.2020 at 10 AM#Prabhas @director_radhaa@UVKrishnamRajugaru @itsBhushanKumar#Vamshi#Pramod@PraseedhaU@UV_Creations@TSeries" shared the actress. After making headlines for more than 2 years, the makers finally revealed the first look and called it Prabhas 20 as it is actor Prabhas' 20th film. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar the film has been in the making for nearly two years now and today the actors took to Instagram to share the first look of the film. The music of the film will be composed by Amit Tridevi and Manoj Paramahamsa handles cinematography. Pooja Hegde is on top of her game in the South film industry. She had a successful 2019 with back to back hits and with her charismatic style and charm; she has a massive fan following both in the South film industry and as well as in Bollywood. Her social media has been giving her fans access to her personal side like never before this lockdown, Pooja recently shared a picture with her grandmom which made her fans love her even more and she has been giving beauty goals even in lockdown with her stunning sunkissed pictures. Pooja made her acting debut in Mysskin's Mugamoodi (2012), which was a Tamil Superhero film. She then featured in Oka Laila Kosam and Mukunda in the Telugu films (2014). She made her Bollywood debut as the lead in Mohenjo Daro (2016) helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker. She starred opposite none other than Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro. She will soon be seen opposite Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.Today check out these snaps of the south actor with her biggest cheerleaders her parents.

Photo Credit : Instagram