Pooja Hegde to Tamannaah Bhatia: When South actresses cheated on their diet and shared snaps on social media
Actresses maintain a strict fitness and diet regime that helps them maintain their toned physique. However, they make sure to take breaks and enjoy their favourite cheat meals! Take a look at the times South actresses cheated on their diet with their favourite meals!
Ekta Varma
Updated: July 5, 2020 11:30 am
When South actresses' cheated on their meals
Actors across the world put in a lot of efforts to look effortlessly gorgeous on-screen as well as off-screen. Cheating on a diet amidst maintaining ourselves can be a tricky part! Especially for an actor, it is necessary to look a certain way for their role and it is no secret that they follow a strict health regime and workout routine to fit the part. Our favourite stars from the South film industry do it and how! From Samantha Akkineni, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh to Kajal Aggarwal, these stars truly set major fitness goals. In an interview with Upasana Kamineni Konidela for B Positive, Samantha revealed what she eats through the day. She begins her day with avocado and eggs for breakfast, which is followed by fish or lamb with millets for lunch. She has sweet potatoes or eggs for snacks, and dinner is about fish or lamb with millets and veggies. For those who are wondering what the actor has on a cheat day, here's what she indulges in...spicy food, prawns and biryani. Talking about Pooja Hegde, the actress is a confessed foodie! She once revealed, "As kids, my mother forced us to eat all kinds of vegetables. We had to eat whatever was cooked at home or else we didn’t eat. I think that’s why I am a good eater and not at all fussy." Similarly, actresses often take a break from their strict diets during their much-awaited vacations. Here's a look at times South actresses cheated on their meals and shared their best moments on social media!
Samantha Akkineni
Throwback to the time Samantha was all smiles as she enjoyed delicious pizzas!
Tamannaah Bhatia
When the actress opted for cheesy fries and shared her happiness with her fans.
Kajal Aggarwal
The actress enjoys her biryani and loves it to no bounds. The actress loves Hyderabadi biryani and loves to cheat her meals with it. She also loves samosas and tried cooking it at home during the quarantine.
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul shared this adorable pic while binging on chocolate and captioned it as, "Sundayyyyyy and binge eating go hand in hand..non-working Sunday after ages..sleep chill eat REPEAT."
Shruti Haasan
The actress posted a video of the recipe with her fans as she cooked a midnight meal of Ramen!
Pooja Hegde
The actress has been testing her cooking skills amid quarantine and posted a snap of her enjoying the self-cooked pizza that she baked for her mom!
