Pooja Hegde to Vijay Deverakonda: Take cues from South stars how to capture the perfect snap with your pet

Pooja Hegde to Vijay Deverakonda, If you have got a cute pet, take cues from South stars how to post the perfect snap with your four legged buddy
    South actors with their pet will give you an inspiration for your next post

    Pooja Hegde seems to be acing her social media game this lockdown. The actress who gave her fans a virtual gift with the first look of her much-awaited movies Radhe Shyam and Most Eligible Bachelor is enjoying her lockdown to the fullest. Her ever-busy schedule has been on hold due to the ongoing Coronavirus situation all over the world. On the occasion of Gokul Ashtami, the actress shared pictures of her celebrations at home."Yummy Banana leaf lunch prepared by Mum on the occasion of Gokul Ashtami served and feasted on by yours truly. Thank u mommie#FitWithAnAppetite #familyiseverything #festivaltime" captioned the actress. Pooja is on top of her game in the South film industry. She had a successful 2019 with back to back hits. She has a massive fan following both in the South film industry and as well as in Bollywood. She will be next seen alongside Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is bankrolled by UV Creations. Recently, the makers revealed the film’s first look poster, which was regal. The film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam. Reportedly, the makers are eying to release it in 2021. It is expected that the makers will resume the shooting as soon as the pandemic situation is contained. Today we have these pictures of the actress with her four-legged friend along with some other pictures of South actors with their pets which will surely inspire your next post with your pet.

    Hansika Motwani

    Hansika Motwani twinning with her pet in polka dotted outfits is setting the perfect goals with her pet here.

    R. Madhavan

    R. Madhavan and his pet share an adorable moment as they get clicked candidly in this picture.

    Vijay Deverakonda

    Vijay Deverakonda cannot stop gushing in this picture as he gets clicked with his pet.

    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni is showering her love on her pet Hash in this adorable snap.

    Tamannaah Bhatia

    Tamannaah Bhatia surely knows how to slay a selfie with her puppy here

    Rakul Preet Singh

    Rakul Preet Singh give another selfie goal with her lovely little friend here.

    Pooja Hegde

    Pooja Hegde enjoying her nap time with the best.

