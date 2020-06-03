/
/
/
Pooja Hegde was one cool kid and her childhood photos are PROOF; Check out
Pooja Hegde was one cool kid and her childhood photos are PROOF; Check out
Pooja Hegde is one of the successful stars down South. From sharing no makeup photos to throwback travel photos and more, Pooja's posts are a delight to her fans. The actress often shares her childhood snaps on Instagram. Take a look!
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
2606 reads
Mumbai
Published: June 3, 2020 05:30 pm
1 / 12
Pooja Hegde's cute childhood snaps
Pooja Hegde is one of the successful stars down South. She has also made a mark for herself in Bollywood. Pooja who is a former beauty pageant contestant was crowned as the second runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition before she made her acting debut in Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi. Post her debut film, she starred in several Tamil films such as Oka Laila Kosam and Mukunda. She featured opposite Naga Chaitanya in Oka Laila Kosam and won everyone's hearts with her stellar performance in the same. Speaking about Bollywood, Pooja starred as a lead actress in Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro opposite Hrithik Roshan. Fans loved the duo's chemistry in the movie, however, the movie failed to create magic at the box office. Post that, she starred in Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 4. The actress was last seen opposite Allu Arjun in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Fans loved Pooja and Allu Arjun's chemistry in the same. The film did good business at box office and Hegde's performances was loved by the masses. Up next, Pooja will be seen opposite Prabhas. The film Prabhas 20 is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar and backed by UV Creations. As per reports, UV Creations may announce the title of the Prabhas and Pooja starrer in the second week of June and the news has got fans excited. Apart from her film opposite Prabhas, Pooja will also star opposite Akhil Akkineni in Most Eligible Bachelor. Now anyone who follows the actress on social media knows that she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. The actress is very active on Instagram and her social media posts always give a glimpse into her life. The actress has been keeping her fans updated about what she is up to during quarantine. From sharing no makeup photos to throwback travel photos and more, Pooja's posts are a delight to her fans. The actress often shares her childhood snaps on Instagram. And today, we have compiled childhood photos shared by the actress. The actress' cuteness in her childhood pictures will definitely melt your heart. Check out!
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 12
Happy soul
Shared on Children's Day, Pooja's childhood pic is too cute to handle.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 12
Baby Pooja
This pic will melt your heart for sure.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 12
Sibling goals
For the uninitiated, Pooja has a brother named Rishabh with whom she shares a really close bond.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 12
Mumma's girl
"Now and FOREVER gonna be "Mumma's girl" Happy Birthday Mom, Hope I can give you everything you want and desire in life #myhero #lifeline" captioned Pooja.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 12
Raksha Bandhan
The actress shared this snap on Raksha Bandhan and it's too cute to handle.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 12
Swag on point
Wearing her mumma's glasses and looking cool as always.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 12
Sleeping like a boss
Pooja shares a great bond with her brother Rishabh who is a doctor by profession.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 12
Cuteness personified
The actress' style is on point.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 12
Partners in crime
This pic is beyond adorable.
Photo Credit : Instagram
11 / 12
Lost in her own world
We can't take our eyes off Pooja's innocent look in this snap.
Photo Credit : Instagram
12 / 12
Memories
Pooja's brother shared this snap and wrote, "Has to be one of my favourite photos that have been unearthed recently. The coy smile we all had as kids, the innocent yet mischievous grin, Ah to be kids again!" Also, can you spot the actress?
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment