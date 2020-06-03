Pooja Hegde was one cool kid and her childhood photos are PROOF; Check out

1 / 12

Pooja Hegde's cute childhood snaps

Pooja Hegde is one of the successful stars down South. She has also made a mark for herself in Bollywood. Pooja who is a former beauty pageant contestant was crowned as the second runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition before she made her acting debut in Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi. Post her debut film, she starred in several Tamil films such as Oka Laila Kosam and Mukunda. She featured opposite Naga Chaitanya in Oka Laila Kosam and won everyone's hearts with her stellar performance in the same. Speaking about Bollywood, Pooja starred as a lead actress in Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro opposite Hrithik Roshan. Fans loved the duo's chemistry in the movie, however, the movie failed to create magic at the box office. Post that, she starred in Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 4. The actress was last seen opposite Allu Arjun in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Fans loved Pooja and Allu Arjun's chemistry in the same. The film did good business at box office and Hegde's performances was loved by the masses. Up next, Pooja will be seen opposite Prabhas. The film Prabhas 20 is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar and backed by UV Creations. As per reports, UV Creations may announce the title of the Prabhas and Pooja starrer in the second week of June and the news has got fans excited. Apart from her film opposite Prabhas, Pooja will also star opposite Akhil Akkineni in Most Eligible Bachelor. Now anyone who follows the actress on social media knows that she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. The actress is very active on Instagram and her social media posts always give a glimpse into her life. The actress has been keeping her fans updated about what she is up to during quarantine. From sharing no makeup photos to throwback travel photos and more, Pooja's posts are a delight to her fans. The actress often shares her childhood snaps on Instagram. And today, we have compiled childhood photos shared by the actress. The actress' cuteness in her childhood pictures will definitely melt your heart. Check out!

Photo Credit : Instagram