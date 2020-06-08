Pooja Hegde's beautiful smile is here to drive away your Monday blues; Check her PHOTOS

1 / 15

Pooja Hegde smiling pictures on her social media

Pooja Hegde's powerful performances in 2019 and at the start of 2020 has proved that she is here to rule. Pooja, who was last seen in Bollywood in 2019’s Housefull 4, will star opposite Salman Khan in his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The new development came a month after Salman announced the project in January. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji, who had also helmed Housefull 4. The actress began this year with another blockbuster hit which is Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-starring Allu Arjun. Pooja now has two projects lined up one of which is Most Eligible Bachelor in which she has been paired up opposite Akhil Akkineni. The Telugu drama has been directed by Bhaskar. The Southern beauty will team up with Baahubali star Prabhas for another movie that has been tentatively titled Oh Dear. Pooja has been giving her fans a sneak peek into her personal life like never before. The actress recently shared pictures of her grandmom and herself which won our hearts. Her social media grid is a beautiful display of her stunning fashion sense and vacation look book diaries. Also, her promotional looks are one of its kind. From embellished sarees, stunning lehengas to trendy western looks, she looks good in every avatar but what makes our hearts skip a beat is her pretty smile. Today we have these photos of the actress with her million-dollar smile which is surely going to drive your Monday blues away.

Photo Credit : Instagram