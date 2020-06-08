Advertisement
Pooja Hegde's beautiful smile is here to drive away your Monday blues; Check her PHOTOS

Pooja Hegde's social media has these stunning photos of the actress with her beautiful smile which will surely drive your Monday blues away. Take a look.
  • 1 / 15
    Pooja Hegde smiling pictures on her social media

    Pooja Hegde's powerful performances in 2019 and at the start of 2020 has proved that she is here to rule. Pooja, who was last seen in Bollywood in 2019’s Housefull 4, will star opposite Salman Khan in his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The new development came a month after Salman announced the project in January. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji, who had also helmed Housefull 4. The actress began this year with another blockbuster hit which is Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-starring Allu Arjun. Pooja now has two projects lined up one of which is Most Eligible Bachelor in which she has been paired up opposite Akhil Akkineni. The Telugu drama has been directed by Bhaskar. The Southern beauty will team up with Baahubali star Prabhas for another movie that has been tentatively titled Oh Dear. Pooja has been giving her fans a sneak peek into her personal life like never before. The actress recently shared pictures of her grandmom and herself which won our hearts. Her social media grid is a beautiful display of her stunning fashion sense and vacation look book diaries. Also, her promotional looks are one of its kind. From embellished sarees, stunning lehengas to trendy western looks, she looks good in every avatar but what makes our hearts skip a beat is her pretty smile. Today we have these photos of the actress with her million-dollar smile which is surely going to drive your Monday blues away.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 15
    Catching up for fun quarantine pics

    How cute is this?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 15
    Throwback independence day pic

    Pooja Hegde looks beautiful in this throwback picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 15
    The beautiful curve on her face

    The actress flaunts her pretty smile in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 15
    Missing the weekend getaways

    The actress enjoys her view in her staycation.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 15
    When you love winters

    Pooja enjoys the beauty of the city and winter in this pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 15
    Making pink our favourite again

    Pooja donning a pretty dress in pink and she flashes her beautiful smile yet again in this photo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 15
    Foggy morning walks

    Aren't they the best kind of morning?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 15
    A car selfie during the never ending traffic

    Pooja clicks a selfie as she waits in the car for traffic to clear out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 15
    Falling in love with the snowfall

    Pooja shares a picture of herself enjoying a scenic snowfall.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 15
    What a burger brings to you

    Happiness of course! Pooja shared this pic, expressing how much she missed burgers during the lockdown.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 15
    Her warm smile in a cold winter evening

    Pooja poses for the camera as she enjoys her evening in a beautiful environment.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 15
    Lights bring out the glow in her face

    Pooja in an off duty look as she pays her respect to our frontline warriors.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 15
    With the cutest

    Pooja with her cute grandmom, no wonder she looks so good its all in the genes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 15
    Laid back afternoon naps

    Pooja donnes her pretty smile in this adorable picture she shared recently on her social media.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

