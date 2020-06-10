Advertisement
Pooja Hegde's envious bag collection from Louis Vuitton to Gucci will leave you surprised with their prices

Pooja Hegde's envious bag collection from Louis Vuitton to Gucci will leave you surprised with their prices

Pooja Hegde's bag collection is the best of both worlds, from trendy crossbody bags to some vintage ones. Their prices of her designer bags will surely blow your mind.
3258 reads Mumbai Updated: June 10, 2020 07:30 am
  • 1 / 8
    Check out these extremely stylish but pricey bags of Pooja Hegde

    Check out these extremely stylish but pricey bags of Pooja Hegde

    Pooja Hegde is on top of her game in the South film industry. She had a successful 2019 with back to back hits and with her charismatic style and charm; she has a massive fan following both in the South film industry and as well as in Bollywood. Her social media has been giving her fans access to her personal side like never before this lockdown, Pooja recently shared a picture with her grandmom which made her fans love her even more and she has been giving beauty goals even in lockdown with her stunning sunkissed pictures. Pooja made her acting debut in Mysskin's Mugamoodi (2012), which was a Tamil Superhero film. She then featured in Oka Laila Kosam and Mukunda in the Telugu films (2014). She made her Bollywood debut as the lead in Mohenjo Daro (2016) helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker. She starred opposite none other than Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro. Pooja was one of the finalists for Miss Universe India in 2010. The actress is currently on cloud 9 given her recent box office hits. She has appeared in multiple movies last year that include Maharshi, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Housefull 4, and more. Pooja is ruling not only in the South film industry but also in Bollywood. This has resulted in the actress being roped in for some highly anticipated upcoming projects in both the industries. Talking about her career, Pooja had a blockbuster entry into 2020 with the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that also featured Allu Arjun as the male lead. Pooja will be collaborating with Prabhas in a movie. She has also been paired up opposite Akhil Akkineni in Most Eligible Bachelor. One of her most awaited projects is the Bollywood movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-starring Salman Khan that is slated to release next year. The actress' vacation photos on her social media grid gave us a sneak peek into her luxurious collection of bags. Take a look at these expensive arm candies of the South star.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Gucci Sylvie small shoulder bag

    Gucci Sylvie small shoulder bag

    Pooja's perfect winter look made glamorous with this bag from Gucci which is worth $ 2,790 that is Rs. 2,10,569.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    GG Marmont mini round shoulder bag

    GG Marmont mini round shoulder bag

    Her cute Gucci crossbody bag is worth $1290 which is almost a lakh.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Louis Vuitton Croisette bag

    Louis Vuitton Croisette bag

    Pooja's vintage mini shoulder bag is almost worth 1.35 lakh. Pooja donned it with her red and white look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Her Gucci bag to add that glam factor

    Her Gucci bag to add that glam factor

    Pooja who is a fan of fuss free style, opts for a simple look with her Gucci crossbody to take care of her glamour.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Favourite accessory

    Favourite accessory

    This Gucci round bag is donned by a lot of South as well as Bollywood celebrities for their casual looks like Pooja added it to her denim and shirt look on her day out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Gucci 1955 Horsebit shoulder bag

    Gucci 1955 Horsebit shoulder bag

    Pooja's classic Gucci bag comes with a mind-blowing price of 173592 lakh.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Saddle flat belt pouch

    Saddle flat belt pouch

    Pooja's trendy and stylish pouch bag is worth 1.5 lakh. But we love this Blue Dior Oblique embroidery bag.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

