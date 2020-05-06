/
Pooja Hegde's envious lehengas from bombshell red to sequin will inspire you for your traditional look
Apart from her upcoming projects and movie roles, Pooja Hegde also often creates a buzz with her fashionable appearances. She is one celebrity who is known to have an impeccable style sense. Check out her stunning lehenga looks.
Pooja Hegde's envious lehengas
Pooja Hegde is one popular actress down South. She has also carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. She made her debut in Bollywood opposite Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro and was later seen in Housefull 4. Up next, she will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. In an Instagram Live with Pinkvilla, Pooja opened up about her upcoming movie and shared, "It was something that was in the pipeline for some time. It wasn't straight away 'you're on types! It was like, 'haan, abhi baat chal raha hai uske baare mein, bataayenge, bataayenge." The actress also added, "It's a romantic film. It's going to be a fun film and I can't wait to start shooting it. Once I got to know that I was doing the movie, I got so excited but then, they gave me a brief narration of the film and I was even more excited after listening to that! I hope it does well." Pooja was last seen opposite Allu Arjun in Alla Vaikunthapurramulo which did exceptionally well at the box office. Apart from her upcoming projects and movie roles, Pooja also often creates a buzz with her fashionable appearances. She is one celebrity who is known to have an impeccable style sense. Be it rocking a casual look or making a glamourous appearance, Pooja knows how to slay. When it comes to Indian ensembles, Pooja knows how to turn heads and give style goals at the same time. Her lehenga looks are noteworthy. If you're looking for some inspiration for the upcoming wedding season, take a look at the beautiful lehengas worn by the actress for outfit ideas.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Stunning as always
The actress is looking stunning in this snap. She can be seen wearing a beautiful golden coloured heavy work lehenga choli. Her hair and makeup are on point.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Breathtaking
The actress once wore a orange lehenga and well, all we can say is she's looking drop dead gorgeous in the same. We love she paired her stunning look with bangles and matching neckpiece.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Simply gorgeous
For a wedding in the city, Pooja wore a blue lehenga and paired it with a pearl choker. As always, her hair and makeup were absolutely on point.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Can't take our eyes off her
This is one of the most beautiful looks of the actress. She wore a beautiful lehenga which had floral designs all over and elbow length sleeves blouse and plain dupatta. She completed her stunning look with a heavy bridal necklace and earrings.
Photo Credit : Instagram
One hell of a stunner
Yet again, she proved she is one hell of a stunner as she wore a beautiful lehenga which had butterfly prints on it.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Beyond beautiful
At the trailer launch of Maharshi, Pooja opted for an embellished lehenga by Jade and looked absolutely stunning in it. What do you think?
Photo Credit : Instagram
Ravishing
For the success party of Maharshi, Poojadonned a red lehenga made up of intricate bugle beadwork and tone-on-tone applique muted leather textures. She completed her ravishing look with a diamond neckpiece and smokey eye-makeup finished off her look.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Stunning look
Here's another look of the actress that is worth taking note of.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Beauty personified
What do you have to say about this look?
Photo Credit : Instagram
Pretty and how!
The actress looks beyond gorgeous in a pink lehenga by Manish Malhotra.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
