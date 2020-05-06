Advertisement
Pooja Hegde's envious lehengas from bombshell red to sequin will inspire you for your traditional look

Pooja Hegde's envious lehengas from bombshell red to sequin will inspire you for your traditional look

Apart from her upcoming projects and movie roles, Pooja Hegde also often creates a buzz with her fashionable appearances. She is one celebrity who is known to have an impeccable style sense. Check out her stunning lehenga looks.
1014 reads Mumbai
  1 / 11
    Pooja Hegde's envious lehengas

    Pooja Hegde's envious lehengas

    Pooja Hegde is one popular actress down South. She has also carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. She made her debut in Bollywood opposite Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro and was later seen in Housefull 4. Up next, she will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. In an Instagram Live with Pinkvilla, Pooja opened up about her upcoming movie and shared, "It was something that was in the pipeline for some time. It wasn't straight away 'you're on types! It was like, 'haan, abhi baat chal raha hai uske baare mein, bataayenge, bataayenge." The actress also added, "It's a romantic film. It's going to be a fun film and I can't wait to start shooting it. Once I got to know that I was doing the movie, I got so excited but then, they gave me a brief narration of the film and I was even more excited after listening to that! I hope it does well." Pooja was last seen opposite Allu Arjun in Alla Vaikunthapurramulo which did exceptionally well at the box office. Apart from her upcoming projects and movie roles, Pooja also often creates a buzz with her fashionable appearances. She is one celebrity who is known to have an impeccable style sense. Be it rocking a casual look or making a glamourous appearance, Pooja knows how to slay. When it comes to Indian ensembles, Pooja knows how to turn heads and give style goals at the same time. Her lehenga looks are noteworthy. If you're looking for some inspiration for the upcoming wedding season, take a look at the beautiful lehengas worn by the actress for outfit ideas.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  2 / 11
    Stunning as always

    Stunning as always

    The actress is looking stunning in this snap. She can be seen wearing a beautiful golden coloured heavy work lehenga choli. Her hair and makeup are on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  3 / 11
    Breathtaking

    Breathtaking

    The actress once wore a orange lehenga and well, all we can say is she's looking drop dead gorgeous in the same. We love she paired her stunning look with bangles and matching neckpiece.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 11
    Simply gorgeous

    Simply gorgeous

    For a wedding in the city, Pooja wore a blue lehenga and paired it with a pearl choker. As always, her hair and makeup were absolutely on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  5 / 11
    Can't take our eyes off her

    Can't take our eyes off her

    This is one of the most beautiful looks of the actress. She wore a beautiful lehenga which had floral designs all over and elbow length sleeves blouse and plain dupatta. She completed her stunning look with a heavy bridal necklace and earrings.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  6 / 11
    One hell of a stunner

    One hell of a stunner

    Yet again, she proved she is one hell of a stunner as she wore a beautiful lehenga which had butterfly prints on it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  7 / 11
    Beyond beautiful

    Beyond beautiful

    At the trailer launch of Maharshi, Pooja opted for an embellished lehenga by Jade and looked absolutely stunning in it. What do you think?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  8 / 11
    Ravishing

    Ravishing

    For the success party of Maharshi, Poojadonned a red lehenga made up of intricate bugle beadwork and tone-on-tone applique muted leather textures. She completed her ravishing look with a diamond neckpiece and smokey eye-makeup finished off her look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  9 / 11
    Stunning look

    Stunning look

    Here's another look of the actress that is worth taking note of.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  10 / 11
    Beauty personified

    Beauty personified

    What do you have to say about this look?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  11 / 11
    Pretty and how!

    Pretty and how!

    The actress looks beyond gorgeous in a pink lehenga by Manish Malhotra.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Add new comment

