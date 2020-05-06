Pooja Hegde's envious lehengas from bombshell red to sequin will inspire you for your traditional look

1 / 11

Pooja Hegde's envious lehengas

Pooja Hegde is one popular actress down South. She has also carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. She made her debut in Bollywood opposite Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro and was later seen in Housefull 4. Up next, she will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. In an Instagram Live with Pinkvilla, Pooja opened up about her upcoming movie and shared, "It was something that was in the pipeline for some time. It wasn't straight away 'you're on types! It was like, 'haan, abhi baat chal raha hai uske baare mein, bataayenge, bataayenge." The actress also added, "It's a romantic film. It's going to be a fun film and I can't wait to start shooting it. Once I got to know that I was doing the movie, I got so excited but then, they gave me a brief narration of the film and I was even more excited after listening to that! I hope it does well." Pooja was last seen opposite Allu Arjun in Alla Vaikunthapurramulo which did exceptionally well at the box office. Apart from her upcoming projects and movie roles, Pooja also often creates a buzz with her fashionable appearances. She is one celebrity who is known to have an impeccable style sense. Be it rocking a casual look or making a glamourous appearance, Pooja knows how to slay. When it comes to Indian ensembles, Pooja knows how to turn heads and give style goals at the same time. Her lehenga looks are noteworthy. If you're looking for some inspiration for the upcoming wedding season, take a look at the beautiful lehengas worn by the actress for outfit ideas.

Photo Credit : Instagram