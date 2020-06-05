Advertisement
Pooja Hegde's envious saree collection from ivory to silk will make your jaws drop; Check PHOTOS

Pooja Hegde's on screen charm and talent have surprised us all and so has her style. Today take a look at these traditional sarees donned by the actress.
    Check out Pooja Hegde's saree collection

    Pooja Hegde is surely one of the top female actors in the South film industry and with her charismatic style and charm, she has a massive fan following both in the South film industry and in Bollywood. She made her acting debut in Mysskin's Mugamoodi (2012) Tamil Superhero film. She then featured Oka Laila Kosam and Mukunda in the Telugu films (2014). She also has a dream debut as the lead in Mohenjo Daro (2016) helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker. She starred opposite none other than Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro. Pooja was one of the finalists for Miss Universe India in 2010. The actress is currently on cloud 9 given her recent box office hits. The actress has appeared in multiple movies last year that include Maharshi, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Housefull 4, and more. She is surely ruling not only in the South film industry but also in Bollywood. This has resulted in the actress being roped in for some highly anticipated upcoming projects in both the industries. Talking about her career, Pooja had a stellar start this year with the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that also features Allu Arjun as the male lead. Pooja will be collaborating with Prabhas of Baahubali fame in a movie that has been tentatively titled Oh Dear post lockdown. Pooja has also been paired up opposite Akhil Akkineni in Most Eligible Bachelor. One of her most awaited projects is the Bollywood movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-starring Salman Khan that is slated to release next year. As we mentioned earlier how much we love her style, today we have some stunning sarees donned by the star. Check them out

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    A fan of the colour white

    Just like her western outfits, the actress loves the colour white for er desi looks as well.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Stunner in turquoise blue

    The actress looks beautiful in a neat bun with mogra and a traditional turquoise blue silk saree.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Rocking it in green

    The actress attends a wedding with her brother in a dark green chiffon saree.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    White is an absolute winner

    The actress in a heavy embellished white saree with Beyonce curls looking just perfect.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Asymmetrical prints and saree

    Asymmetrical prints and saree are surely a lovely combination as we can see in this closeup picture of the star.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Midnight blue saree

    A beautiful saree with a stunning blouse to go with it. Looking charming as ever.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    All set to rule our hearts

    A cool car selfie in a pink and purple silk saree before an event.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Princess diaries

    A unique baby pink saree with an embellished blouse to go with it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    A beauty in silk

    Pooja in a silver silk saree which she styled with a neat bun and statement earrings.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Another white look

    Pooja looks lovely in another unique bejeweled white saree with her hair let down naturally.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

