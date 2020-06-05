Pooja Hegde's envious saree collection from ivory to silk will make your jaws drop; Check PHOTOS

1 / 11

Check out Pooja Hegde's saree collection

Pooja Hegde is surely one of the top female actors in the South film industry and with her charismatic style and charm, she has a massive fan following both in the South film industry and in Bollywood. She made her acting debut in Mysskin's Mugamoodi (2012) Tamil Superhero film. She then featured Oka Laila Kosam and Mukunda in the Telugu films (2014). She also has a dream debut as the lead in Mohenjo Daro (2016) helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker. She starred opposite none other than Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro. Pooja was one of the finalists for Miss Universe India in 2010. The actress is currently on cloud 9 given her recent box office hits. The actress has appeared in multiple movies last year that include Maharshi, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Housefull 4, and more. She is surely ruling not only in the South film industry but also in Bollywood. This has resulted in the actress being roped in for some highly anticipated upcoming projects in both the industries. Talking about her career, Pooja had a stellar start this year with the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that also features Allu Arjun as the male lead. Pooja will be collaborating with Prabhas of Baahubali fame in a movie that has been tentatively titled Oh Dear post lockdown. Pooja has also been paired up opposite Akhil Akkineni in Most Eligible Bachelor. One of her most awaited projects is the Bollywood movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-starring Salman Khan that is slated to release next year. As we mentioned earlier how much we love her style, today we have some stunning sarees donned by the star. Check them out

Photo Credit : Instagram