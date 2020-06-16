Pooja Hegde's outfits prove stripes never go out of fashion and THESE photos of the South star show the same

1 / 12

Check out Pooja Hegde's outfits proving her love for stripes

Pooja Hegde is making her fans fall in love with her all over again with her social media this lockdown. From adorable snaps with her family to some vacation throwback photos, the actress is gaining love from her fans for giving them an insight into her personal life during this time. The south siren, who featured in a number of films like Duvvada Jagannadham, Maharshi, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Mukunda and Ram Charan's Rangasthalam makes us fall in love with her characters on screen. Also, Pooja is one of the most stylish actresses in theSouth film industry. The actress loves her style to be simple yet classic and looks stunning in traditional attires. With her vacation snaps and other promotional looks, Pooja's experimental looks were a hit among her fans. Her off duty looks with zero makeup, for example, proves that the star can rock the best of both world with or without makeup and designer clothes. Pooja now has two projects lined up, one of which is Most Eligible Bachelor in which she has been paired up opposite Akhil Akkineni and directed by Bhaskar. The Southern beauty will team up with Baahubali star Prabhas for another movie that has been tentatively titled Oh Dear. Today we have some stylish moments of the star's social media where she is seen donning stripes and her outfits surely prove that stripe never run of out fashion.

Photo Credit : Instagram