Pooja Hegde's outfits prove stripes never go out of fashion and THESE photos of the South star show the same

Pooja Hegde's social media gives us an insight into the fashionista the actress is and today we have these photos of the star in striped outfits, Take a look.
  • 1 / 12
    Check out Pooja Hegde's outfits proving her love for stripes

    Pooja Hegde is making her fans fall in love with her all over again with her social media this lockdown. From adorable snaps with her family to some vacation throwback photos, the actress is gaining love from her fans for giving them an insight into her personal life during this time. The south siren, who featured in a number of films like Duvvada Jagannadham, Maharshi, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Mukunda and Ram Charan's Rangasthalam makes us fall in love with her characters on screen. Also, Pooja is one of the most stylish actresses in theSouth film industry. The actress loves her style to be simple yet classic and looks stunning in traditional attires. With her vacation snaps and other promotional looks, Pooja's experimental looks were a hit among her fans. Her off duty looks with zero makeup, for example, proves that the star can rock the best of both world with or without makeup and designer clothes. Pooja now has two projects lined up, one of which is Most Eligible Bachelor in which she has been paired up opposite Akhil Akkineni and directed by Bhaskar. The Southern beauty will team up with Baahubali star Prabhas for another movie that has been tentatively titled Oh Dear. Today we have some stylish moments of the star's social media where she is seen donning stripes and her outfits surely prove that stripe never run of out fashion.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    Easy breezy summer look

    Her maxi striped dress for airport look is perfect to keep summer at a distance.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 3 / 12
    Giving the feels of retro back

    Pooja slaying a retro look with puffed-up hair, polka dot hair band and a striped orange and purple shirt.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    Vacation mode on

    A plain white tee with a dash of multi coloured stripes

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    Post duty calls

    Pooja posted a pic of herself post-casting her vote.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 12
    Tour time with her favourite style

    Pooja in a simple knot black and white striped shirt and denim pants.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    Neon is the new trend

    Pooja in a lemon green neon skirt and purple and yellow shirt.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    Her striped multicoloured saree and blouse

    Looking lovely in a traditional avatar with mogra accessories bun and statement earrings and of course, the beautiful striped blouse and saree.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    Sun kissed to perfection

    Pooja in a beautiful snap with her natural look and striped shirt.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Lockdown diaries look

    The actress in an off duty look with a striped tee.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    Indulging in carrot cake

    Pooja's white and red striped tee dress is an excellent choice for casual outings.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    A monochrome magic

    A monochrome picture of the actress in a striped co ord set.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

