Pooja Hegde's perfect moments captured in these CANDID photos are a true delight for her fans

Pooja Hegde is one hell of a stunner and there's no denying that. She leaves fans amazed with her beauty and charm. Check out her candid moments which will drive away your Monday blues.
    Pooja Hegde's candid photos will drive away your blues

    Pooja Hegde is amongst the most popular and versatile actresses in the industry. She made her silver screen debut in 2012 with the Tamil film Mugamoodi. She primarily acts in Telugu films and has delivered some great performances in films like Mukunda, Rangasthalam and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to name a few. Pooja made her Bollywood debut in the Hrithik Roshan co-starrer Mohenjodaro. She was last seen in the blockbuster Hindi film Housefull 4 as Rajkumari Mala and Pooja. The actress is very active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some amazing selfies, promotional looks, workout routines and more. The actress works hard towards maintaining her fitness. She likes to experiment with different styles of workout regimes and diet plans. Pooja makes sure to adhere to her routine religiously. The actress' lockdown routine has been really fun to witness. She gave her fans a glimpse into her lockdown life through social media that consisted of cooking, fitness, reading and spending time with her four-legged friend! In an interview with a leading magazine, the actress divulged all the info about her post-quarantine plans. She said, "My grandmother stays away from us. I haven’t been able to see her for long now. So I’d like to visit her. Also, I'll go to the gym. Then, of course, I’ll meet my friends." Talking about the restaurants she'll first visit, she revealed, "There's O Pedro, which serves amazing Goan-Portuguese food. Their Ceviche (seafood) is amazing. The prawn balchao with poi is great too. I'll probably go to Bayroot and have some Dukkah Lamb. I'll also visit Boteco and have a meat platter." Pooja also revealed her vacay plans and said, "Being someone, who has to get dressed every single day, I enjoyed being in my pyjamas. My hair and skin go through torture every day. So I've been enjoying this break where there was no need for make-up. I'd love to do a beach vacation in Bekal as travelling outside of India doesn't seem like a possibility soon. There I'll enjoy the private beach and put on a bikini!" Speaking of which, her feed is filled with her beautiful candid moments. From playing the guitar to her throwback vacations, it deserves all your attention! Check out Housefull 4 actress' picture perfect candid photos!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Happy moments

    Pooja looks delightful in this happy picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Unleashing her inner musician

    The actress also got back to her old-time love as she took to playing the guitar in lockdown.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Pizza love is so relatable

    It's no secret that she is a big-time lover of pizzas! She looks truly engrossed in enjoying her pizza and this pic is priceless!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Throwback to her snowy vacations

    Looking back to the time the actress thought 2020 was going to be a beautiful year! So relatable, isn't it?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Enjoying the snow with all her heart

    Throwback to the time Pooja thoroughly bid a hearty goodbye to Georgia.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Caption on point

    The actress' caption to this post was definitely on point! She wrote, "When the people who ordered after you get their food before you." 

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Christmas times

    Take a look at Pooja's throwback Christmas moments.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    This pic is a whole mood

    When you're all dressed up for an event and wait for your cab to arrive.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Vacation goals

    This is truly a picture-perfect.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Pooja's time with horses in London

    Such a beautiful pic indeed!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

