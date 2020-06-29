Pooja Hegde's perfect moments captured in these CANDID photos are a true delight for her fans

1 / 11

Pooja Hegde's candid photos will drive away your blues

Pooja Hegde is amongst the most popular and versatile actresses in the industry. She made her silver screen debut in 2012 with the Tamil film Mugamoodi. She primarily acts in Telugu films and has delivered some great performances in films like Mukunda, Rangasthalam and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to name a few. Pooja made her Bollywood debut in the Hrithik Roshan co-starrer Mohenjodaro. She was last seen in the blockbuster Hindi film Housefull 4 as Rajkumari Mala and Pooja. The actress is very active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some amazing selfies, promotional looks, workout routines and more. The actress works hard towards maintaining her fitness. She likes to experiment with different styles of workout regimes and diet plans. Pooja makes sure to adhere to her routine religiously. The actress' lockdown routine has been really fun to witness. She gave her fans a glimpse into her lockdown life through social media that consisted of cooking, fitness, reading and spending time with her four-legged friend! In an interview with a leading magazine, the actress divulged all the info about her post-quarantine plans. She said, "My grandmother stays away from us. I haven’t been able to see her for long now. So I’d like to visit her. Also, I'll go to the gym. Then, of course, I’ll meet my friends." Talking about the restaurants she'll first visit, she revealed, "There's O Pedro, which serves amazing Goan-Portuguese food. Their Ceviche (seafood) is amazing. The prawn balchao with poi is great too. I'll probably go to Bayroot and have some Dukkah Lamb. I'll also visit Boteco and have a meat platter." Pooja also revealed her vacay plans and said, "Being someone, who has to get dressed every single day, I enjoyed being in my pyjamas. My hair and skin go through torture every day. So I've been enjoying this break where there was no need for make-up. I'd love to do a beach vacation in Bekal as travelling outside of India doesn't seem like a possibility soon. There I'll enjoy the private beach and put on a bikini!" Speaking of which, her feed is filled with her beautiful candid moments. From playing the guitar to her throwback vacations, it deserves all your attention! Check out Housefull 4 actress' picture perfect candid photos!

Photo Credit : Instagram